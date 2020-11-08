News

Global uncertainty could risk World War Three – UK military chief

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Current global uncertainty and anxiety amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could risk another world war, the head of Britain’s armed forces has warned.
In an interview aired to coincide with Remembrance Sunday, the annual commemorations for those who have been killed and wounded in conflict, Nick Carter, Britain’s Chief of the Defence Staff, said an escalation in regional tensions and errors of judgement could ultimately lead to widespread conflict, reports Reuters.
“I think we are living at a moment in time where the world is a very uncertain and anxious place and of course, the dynamic of global competition is a feature of our lives as well, and I think the real risk we have with quite a lot of the regional conflicts that are gong on at the moment, is you could see escalation lead to miscalculation,” Carter told Sky News.
Asked if that meant there was a genuine threat of another world war, Carter replied: “I’m saying it’s a risk and we need to be conscious of those risks.”
Carter, who became the British military chief in 2018, said it was important to remember those who had died in previous wars as a warning to those who might repeat past mistakes.
“If you forget about the horror of war, then the great risk I think is that people might think that going to war is a reasonable thing to do,” he said.
“We have to remember that history might not repeat itself but it has a rhythm, and if you look back at the last century, before both world wars, I think it was unarguable that there was escalation which led to the miscalculation which ultimately led to war at a scale we would hopefully never see again.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NCC frets over rising illegal SIM registrations in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed worry over the prevalence of illegal SIM card registration in Kano. This is even as it declared that the state now has the largest number of persons contravening the SIM card registration rules in the country.   Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this […]
News

Gbajabiamila spearheads African Speakers’ push for debts cancellation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday convened a  meeting of some African Speakers of Parliaments where it was agreed that there is an urgent need to push for debt cancellation for the continent from their multilateral and bilateral partners. This is as Gbajabiamila’s initiative to establish the Conference of African […]
News

Obaseki hails Edo people, assures of victory in guber poll

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his appreciation to the people of the state as well as leaders and members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support in his emergence as the flagbearer of the party. In a statement, the governor reassured that his administration will continue to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: