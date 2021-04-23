Business

‘Global virus resurgence threatens growth momentum’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growth if the fresh outbreaks spread or if key sources of demand falter, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The news agency stated that more people were diagnosed with Covid- 19 last week than any other since the pandemic began, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week warned that new infections are increasing everywhere except Europe, led by rocketing numbers in India with cases also rising in Argentina, Turkey and Brazil. It noted that this was casting a shadow over a previously vigorous global economic rebound given that failure to control the virus or get vaccines distributed evenly risks driving new mutations, first in emerging markets and then on to developed nations that had been beating the pandemic back. Even if that doesn’t happen, a two-speed recovery will restrain even inoculated countries by limiting foreign demand for their goods and destabilising supply chains.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender launches SMS banking solution for transactions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched its 3S (SMS/Self Service) Banking Solution with funds transfer and bill payment capabilities. In a statement, the lender said that the unique SMS banking solution, which has a bundle of functionalities, would enable customers initiate transactional and non-transactional banking activities by sending […]
Business

Danbatta advocates digital infrastructure, literacy to draw ICT benefits

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…bags AKTH appreciation award The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that robust digital infrastructure and literacy are key to reaping the transformational benefits of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across public and private institutions in the country. Danbatta stated this when he received a delegation […]
Business

Oil prices drop on US stock build, delay in OPEC+ meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by delaying a formal meeting to decide whether to increase output in January. Brent crude oil futures were down by 41 cents, or 0.9%, at $47.01 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica