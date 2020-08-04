Global warming: Ariston water heater challenge makes debut

In order to bring sustainable comfort, even where it seems impossible, a firm of thermo group has premiered its global campaign ‘The Ariston Comfort Challenge’ in Nigeria

The challenge focuses on ensuring thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial spaces could reach anywhere in the world. According to the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, Mr. Gaurav Bisaria, the new breed of water heaters introduced into the Nigerian market would help to embrace a completely new and different way to bring the group’s purpose and mission to Nigerians.

Bisaria noted that the success of the Ariston Comfort Challenge ‘Greenland Mission’ was another proof of the company’s core value of superior quality of products, which could be seen in the “efficiency of the output of the product even in the extreme weather condition.”

He said the group was really glad about launching its amazing campaign on the “90th anniversary of Ariston Thermo.” Speaking at a virtual media parley in Lagos, Bisaria explained that a safe and sheltered house, heated and provided with hot water for the maximum comfort, even during Polar winters, would have not been possible without the group’s commitment to quality.

He stressed further that through the Challenge, Ariston sought to demonstrate how through its dedication to product quality continue to meet the demanding expectations set for the firm in the harshest conditions.

“The Ariston Comfort Challenge – Greenland Mission” is a campaign that makes us very proud, as it testifies to commitment to product quality in the quest of bringing comfort to everyone, even where it seems hard or impossible to find,” he said. Through the mission, New Telegraph gathered that the firm has donated a warm shelter to a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen involved in climate change studies in the remote and icy Island of Disko, in Greenland (Arctic).

The Ariston Comfort Zone, an innovative modular home, was shipped to and assembled, for the first time, in Greenland Disko Island, the coldest regions in the world. Before the shipment of the modular home, Bisaria said it proved near impossible for scientists to stay on the island for more than a few days due to the harsh weather conditions

Like this: Like Loading...