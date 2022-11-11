Global Warming: Buhari slams Western leaders over unfulfilled $100bn commitment

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the failure of Western leaders to honour their commitments to the $100 billion fund as hypocritical, saying most of the emissions come from their industries situated in Africa. In 2009, developed countries mostly responsible for global warming pledged to support developing nations with $100 billion annually by 2020 to deal with the consequences of the emissions.

The pledge by the western nations is yet to be fulfilled or redeemed and this has limited some developing nations from achieving their emissions reductions. Buhari, in an opinion published in Washington Post, also disclosed that majority of the effects of climate change in Africa are from Western developments.

He criticised Western leaders for failing to take responsibility for the climate disasters in Africa. According to Buhari, it was wrong for Western leaders to leech on the natural resources of Africa and leave its citizens out of the benefits. He stated that such was injustice meted out on Africa, adding that the actions give off the impression that Africans do not deserve a right to energy. Buhari said: “Many of my peers are frustrated with Western hypocrisy and its inability to take responsibility.

Governments have repeatedly failed to meet their commitments to the $100 billion fund for climate adaptation and mitigation in the developing world — for the mess their own industries caused. “According to the United Nations, Africa is the continent worst affected by climate change despite contributing the least to it. Even though the COP27’s agenda notes the need for compensation for loss and damages (as distinct from adaptation and mitigation funding), that demand has mostly been met with silence in the West.”

