News

Global Warming: FCTA creates Emergency Marshal

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday said it had perfected plans to establish Emergency Marshal to work in different communities around the six Area Councils to curb hazards. This, it stated was part of preparedness to tackle emergency issues and life threatening situations, especially in hard to reach communities within FCT. Making this disclosure on Wednesday, Director General, FCT Emergency Management (FEMA) Dr. Abbas Iddris noted that the agency has carried out hazards mappings in Abuja, identifying areas where urgent attention was required. He disclosed that the Marshals would be part of its volunteer pool, and would be trained and kitted for effective emergency response mission. Iddris explained that apart from the voluntary services gotten by the agency from residents, various critical stakeholders have also contributed to the many successes it achieved over the years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Hallmark Newspaper Publisher, Emeka Obasi, Is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

    Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, a business, policy and finance daily newspaper, is dead, THE WITNESS is reporting. According to the publication, Obasi, a veteran journalist and public relations expert, died on Wednesday March 16, 2022, after a protracted illness. He was aged 58. The Abia State-born award winning journalist and […]
News

EndSARS: Use your vote as means to correct bad governance –Ambassador

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Ambassdor Nonye Rajis-Okpara, has called on the EndSARS protesters to sheath the sword, stating that they should use their votes to end any wrong governance.   The Ambassador, who sympathized with youths over their hardship in the country, condemned the Army for shooting at youths over the protest. Calling […]
News

Okunbor: Iconic philanthropist, business mogul takes a bow

Posted on Author Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbor, a legendary philanthropist, billionaire businessman, investor and trained commercial pilot, died on August 7 2021 in London. He was given a befitting burial in Benin City, Edo State on October 8 2021 by Nigerians from all walks of life. Francis Ogbuagu reports

It was William Shakespeare (1564 – 1616), the English playwright, poet and actor, who in one of his works, “As You Like It,” said: “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts, “His acts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica