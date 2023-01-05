Global Warming: FCTA creates Emergency Marshal

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday said it had perfected plans to establish Emergency Marshal to work in different communities around the six Area Councils to curb hazards. This, it stated was part of preparedness to tackle emergency issues and life threatening situations, especially in hard to reach communities within FCT. Making this disclosure on Wednesday, Director General, FCT Emergency Management (FEMA) Dr. Abbas Iddris noted that the agency has carried out hazards mappings in Abuja, identifying areas where urgent attention was required. He disclosed that the Marshals would be part of its volunteer pool, and would be trained and kitted for effective emergency response mission. Iddris explained that apart from the voluntary services gotten by the agency from residents, various critical stakeholders have also contributed to the many successes it achieved over the years.

