Global Wine Tourism Organisation debuts

The Global Wine Tourism Organization (GWTO) and the Academy was on November formally presented to the public at a colourful in Madrid, Spain by the executive board, regional directors and directors of the academy.

Humanity’s current unprecedented health emergency has caused a world economic crisis. “Markets now demand health security and, in response, businesses have to redefine strategic plans with a focus on social inclusion while governments have to cooperate more than ever with the private sector”, said GWTO President, Jose Antonio Vidal. GWTO will help members face the challenges in the current situation by fostering the value wine tourism provides within the broader context of tourism development.

The ceremony was atended by wine consumers, media, governments (central, regional and local), professionals from tourism, wine, gastronomy and agricultural industries in general, the academic and education sector and social media influencers. Also featured on the day was the first GWTO roundtable discussion of the ‘International Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy Congress’, organised by the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola (Lima, Peru).

The discussion was moderated by former Casa de América General Manager, Tomás Poveda, with focus on wine tourism in Latin America while talks were presented by Rafael Ansón, GWTO President of Honour, International and Ibero-American Academies of Gastronomy President of Honour; José Antonio Vidal, GWTO and the Academy, Founder/President/CEO ; AEE-Spanish Wine Tourism Association and the Institute, Founder/President/ CEO ; Pablo Singerman, GWTO LatAm Director and Economic Monitor Director of Wine Tourism Marketing Strategy, and Wine Tourism and MICE Tourism Observatories Director for Argentina’s Ministry of Tourism; Carlos Vogeler, GWTO Ambassador, former UNWTO Executive Director and former UNWTO Regional Director for the Americas; Adolfo Favieres, GWTO Ambassador for LatAm, WTTC-World Tourism and Travel Council, Ambassador for Spain and LatAm; Arnaldo Nardone, GWTO Ambassador and MICE Director/former ICCA-Int’l Congress and Convention Association President; and Jorge Espinoza, GWTO Academic, member of SERNATUR-Chile’s National Tourism Service for O’Higgins region. The Global Wine Tourism Organization is an international knowledge and business network that brings together public and private sectors to contribute to the social-economic development of wine tourism destinations, as part of an inclusive and supportive governance framework based on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Like this: Like Loading...