Gloom: Nigeria in danger of bankruptcy

According to the Joint World Bank-IMF Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries released in Q1 2021, a country’s debt service to revenue threshold should not exceed 23 per cent. Nigeria recorded 83 per cent in 2020 interest payment to revenue ratio. This implies that out of every N100 that Nigerian earned in 2020, N83 was spent on servicing debts. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that this is an unsustainable model for Nigeria as the country’s total debt stock hits N32.9 trillion

• 83% revenue for debt servicing

• Dwindling oil revenue, economy stutters

• Harsh times await 3 tiers of government

Harsh times for government as allocations shrink

Although, the dust raised by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on the financial trouble confronting the country, may have settled, it is certain that the three tiers of government- federal, states and local governments- are in for tough times. They are expected to this next month and maybe, next month be cash strapped as they are set to get less from the Federation Account.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it would not be able to remit any funds to the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in April for distribution in May. NNPC’s failure, never heard of in recent times, is reportedly sequel to the fact that the Corporation is bearing the unbudgeted cost for the price differential between the market price and pump price of petrol on behalf of the federation.

Recall that though the Federal Government officials had vowed that fuel subsidy was gone forever, the recent rise in the price of crude oil in the international market forced the government to resume subsidy payment as it is politically dangerous to at this time, raise the pump price of petrol to the appropriate price of about N200 per litre. NNPC,

in a letter to the Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, dated April 26, 2021, said it posted a value shortfall of N111.966 billion in February 2021, which will ultimately impact on its ability to contribute to the joint account shared by the federal, state and local governments.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning; the director-general, Nigeria Governors’ Forum; the director, home finance; and the chairman, Commissioners of Finance Forum were copied.

The implication is that the zero remittance from the NNPC may affect the monthly allocation to states, which may ultimately struggle to meet their statutory obligations, including payment of salari and pensions.

The NNPC, in the letter signed by the Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr Umar Ajiya, NNPC, attributed the N111.966 billion shortfall to the rising average landing cost of petrol, which jumped to N184 per litre in March as opposed to the existing N128 ex-coastal price

Debt service to revenue ratio averaged 83% in 2020

. The rising cost of Nigeria’s debt profile breached a new milestone with the country’s debt service as a percentage of revenue rising to 83 per cent in 2020. This is according to the information contained in the budget implementation report of the government for the year ended December 2020.

According to the data, total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27 per cent drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion.

However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9 per cent of revenue. Nigeria’s debt service cost of N3.26 trillion has now dwarfed the N1.7 trillion spent on capital expenditure in 2020. This is also the highest debt service paid by the Federal Government since 2009.

The total public debt (External and Domestic) balance carried by Nigeria as of September 2020 stood at N32.22 trillion ($84.57 billion). Included in the total debt is a domestic debt of about N15.8 trillion.

Debt service, recurrent expenditure, and revenue breakdown

Nigeria, like the rest of the world, has been battling with the COVID-19 pandemic and was expected to suffer a significant revenue shortfall. However, the data suggests that the government may have experienced a significant drop in revenues before the lockdown induced economic downturn, indicating that things may indeed be worse than projected.

According to the data, the country earned N950.5 billion in revenue compared to a prorated budget of N1.9 trillion representing a whopping shortfall of 52 per cent. Oil revenue was N464 billion, representing a shortfall of 30 per cent when compared to budget while non-oil revenue was N269 billion representing a shortfall of 40 per cent.

Despite the revenue shortfalls recorded, government recurrent expenditure (debt and non-debt) remained in line with budgetary expectations.

According to the data, debt service for the first quarter of the year rose to N943.1 billion divided into domestic debt (N594.23 billion), Foreign Debt (N129.51), and Interest on Ways and Means (N219.38 billion) respectively. Recurrent non-debt expenditure was N1.1 trillion, largely in line with budget expectations, a common feature over the last two decades. However, capital expenditure was N139.7 billion, a whopping 71.3 per cent off target as much needed capital expenditure suffered yet another decline.

Economy in perpetual recession in per capita terms since 2015

According to professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, Nigeria has not actually come out of recession since 2015 as the growth recorded was below the nation’s population growth rate of 2.7 per cent per annum.

He said: “Nigeria has not really recorded growth in per capita terms since 2015. As you are aware, not even after Nigeria exited the 2017 recession did the economy grow at a percentage above the 2.7 per cent growth rate of our population, since 2015.

What that means is that on per capita terms, per head, the economy has not recorded growth since 2016. Rather, poverty has been expanding, the double digit inflation has been rising, the price of goods has being rising, etcetera.”

This is even as the Chief Officer of Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, described the difficulties the Nigerian economy went through in 2020 as COVID-19 pandemic induced, saying we should hope that the worse is over in view of the third wave of the Coronavirus currently ravaging many countries of the world.

“The year 2020 was a year of global pandemic of the type we have never seen, that we never thought we would see in our lifetime. So, what is IGR? What is revenue to the Federal Government, that inflation and prices are rising? This is the face of the lockdown in the face of the pandemic.

The fact that import chains were broken, the exports chains were broken, the naira suffered rounds of devaluation, reserves declined; one is not surprised that you have these things are happening. They are the consequences of those lockdowns,” he stated.

Nigeria in near state of bankruptcy

The continued depletion in Nigeria’s revenue continues to raise questions around the solvency of the Nigerian economy. Generally, debt sustainability can be explained using either debt to GDP or debt service to revenue ratio.

With Nigeria’s total public debt below 35 per cent of GDP, the country’s debt burden appears to be relatively light compared with many other countries. Meanwhile, debt-to-GDP is not regarded as the best indicator of debt sustainability, especially in a country where tax-to-GDP is low.

For Nigeria, a better indicator of debt sustainability is the debt service-torevenue ratio, which in Nigeria has in recent years risen to worrying levels, and now 83 per cent in 2020.

In 2019, former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido, declared that Nigeria is “bankrupt and the country is heading to bankruptcy”. This statement credited to the former Emir of Kano State just after the African Development Bank (AfBD) revealed that Nigeria spends more than 50 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing, and this is worrisome.

Gloomy outlook

With the Coronavirus pandemic still ravaging parts of the world, Nigeria’s revenue from oil remain unpredictable. Crude oil production volume has been revised downwards from the 2.18 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the 2020 Budget to 1.9 mbpd (out of which 400k bpd is condensate).

This reflects recent oil output cut by the OPEC and its allies to stabilize the world oil market which put Nigeria’s quota at 1.48mbpd, excluding condensates. Oil production averaged 2.1mbpd in the first two months of the year before the collapse in demand and price as most economies went into lockdown.

This is even as crude oil producers are experiencing great difficulty in selling crude cargoes, resulting in heavy price discounting to attract buyers. Nevertheless, the lower production volume has enabled the NNPC to shut in some very high cost oil wells, and hence, lowered the average production cost, from about US$33 to under US$28 per barrel.

Similarly, as the Nigerian economy remains technically in recession, government revenues particularly non-oil revenues could remain depressed this year. This means that the government will still need to rely on debt borrowing to fund its budget.

These challenges also suggest the government may have to rely on funding from the CBN to meet its revenue shortfalls. The government has in the past relied on the CBN Ways and Means to fund recurrent expenditure as it repays with future oil inflows.

