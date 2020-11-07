News

Glo’s ‘African Voices’ hosts music idol, Akon

African Voices, the magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) bankrolled by telecommunications company, Globacom, this week celebrates the musical and philanthropic accomplishments of Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam (aka Akon).

Viewers can hook up to CNN Channel 40 on the DSTV from Saturday at 6.30am, while a repeat airs again on Saturday 9.30am with further repeats on Sunday at 4.30am, 7.30am, 12 30pm and 7.30pm and on Monday at 5.30am The Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor from New Jersey was born in 1973 and has successfully warmed himself into the hearts of his people with the launch of Konfidence Foundation, a charity organisation which caters to the needs of Africa’s underprivileged children.

The enigmatic musician is currently building a city named AkonCity in Senegal and was listed by the Guinness Book of World Records as the number-one selling artist for master ringtones in the world.

