Glovo launches delivery App in Nigeria

Glovo, a multi-category ondemand delivery app, has officially launched its operations in Nigeria, as part of its continued market expansion strategy and investment in Africa. This follows the company’s recent close of its Series F funding round which raised N450M, the largest raise by a start-up in Spain, where the company’s headquarters are located. Currentlypresentin23countries across the world, Nigeria becomes the largest market of its operations by population size.

The move into the country also marks the company’s presence in its third market across West Africa and its sixth African country of business globally. The Glovo app is already available in Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and brings its services to more than 40 cities, and more than 300,000 users, 8,000 restaurants and 12,000 couriers.

The company’s presence in Africa accounts for more than 30 percent of its geographical footprint. Commenting on the launch, Public Affairs Manager for Sub- Saharan Africa at Glovo, Tokunbo Ibrahim, said: “The demand for world class shopping opportunities in Africa continues to rise.

“Opening operations in Lagos, Nigeria, the nation’s economic capital and one of Africa’s largest economies, is a big step forward for our expansion in this market. Our goal as a company is to offer convenience and efficiency to our users, leveraging the technology of our platform and working with local partners to achieve this. “As we progress, we will expand into other cities, partner with more local businesses and niche outlets to increase our portfolio, while adequately supporting Nigerian businesses.”

