Business

Glovo launches delivery App in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Glovo, a multi-category ondemand delivery app, has officially launched its operations in Nigeria, as part of its continued market expansion strategy and investment in Africa. This follows the company’s recent close of its Series F funding round which raised N450M, the largest raise by a start-up in Spain, where the company’s headquarters are located. Currentlypresentin23countries across the world, Nigeria becomes the largest market of its operations by population size.

The move into the country also marks the company’s presence in its third market across West Africa and its sixth African country of business globally. The Glovo app is already available in Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and brings its services to more than 40 cities, and more than 300,000 users, 8,000 restaurants and 12,000 couriers.

The company’s presence in Africa accounts for more than 30 percent of its geographical footprint. Commenting on the launch, Public Affairs Manager for Sub- Saharan Africa at Glovo, Tokunbo Ibrahim, said: “The demand for world class shopping opportunities in Africa continues to rise.

“Opening operations in Lagos, Nigeria, the nation’s economic capital and one of Africa’s largest economies, is a big step forward for our expansion in this market. Our goal as a company is to offer convenience and efficiency to our users, leveraging the technology of our platform and working with local partners to achieve this. “As we progress, we will expand into other cities, partner with more local businesses and niche outlets to increase our portfolio, while adequately supporting Nigerian businesses.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Smuggling: Customs loses court cases over improper filing

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been losing its cases against smugglers over reluctance by its officials to testify in the court. Customs had arrested some smugglers in the past, but only a few of them were convicted due to improper compilation of case files. The service’s Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone A, […]
Business

Building insurance: Bill stipulates N5m fine for defaulters

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As lawmakers go through the nation’s insurance bill, indication has emerged that developers and property owners, who fail to take insurance cover for workers and occupiers, will pay a minimum of N5 million fine.   According to the bill, a person who fails to comply with compulsory insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction […]
Business

Headline inflation to reach 18.77% in April –Analysts

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Ahead of the announcement of inflation figure by the National Bureau of Statistics next week, financial analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have predicted that headline figure will hit 18.77 percent in April. According to Analysts, an increase of 0.6 percent is expected from from 18.17 percent in March to 18.77 percent in April. “Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica