GM delays evacuation 95,000 vehicles over chips shortages

General Motors said on Friday that it’s sitting on 95,000 vehicles that were built without computer chips or other components.

Most were manufactured in June, the company said. GM attributed the holdup to “the timing of semiconductor shipments and other supply chain disruptions” in a regulatory filing. It plans to install the missing parts and ship the vehicles to dealers by the end of 2022.

 

A global shortage of semiconductor chips used throughout modern vehicles in safety systems and other electronics has slowed car manufacturing for much of the pandemic, slashing the availability of new cars.

 

Some industry leaders don’t expect supply to rebound until 2024. GM said it sold 582,401 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, a 15 per cent drop from the same period last year.

 

