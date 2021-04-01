GMD: Buhari’s medical trip exposes govt’s lip service to health sector devt

Against the background that President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a medical trip to London, the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) said the trip was an indication that the Federal Government was paying lip service to the development of the health sector. While reacting to the development yesterday, the President of the GMD, Prof. Femi Babalola, said he was disturbed about the proposed trip of President Buhari for ‘medical checkup.’

Pesidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement Monday night, said president Buhari will travel to London on Tuesday for medical checkup and will return in about a fortnight. However, President Buhari’s latest trip was announced on the same day resident doctors across the country, under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), announced they would commence an indefinite strike today due to the nonpayment of some allowances. While expressing the position of the GMD on the issue, Babalola said, “When the leader of a nation has no faith in his own health sector, that is sad commentary indeed.

“We never hear of President Joe Biden of the United States of America (USA) or Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom (UK) or President Vladimir Putin of Russia traveling abroad for ‘medical checkup’. “This needs to stop,” Babalola stressed. Speaking in similar vein, an entrepreneur and the Lead Faculty at the Tekedia Institute, Harvard Business Review Writer, Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe, while expressing his position on the development, said he joined all citizens of Nigeria to wish President Buhari “a great medical tourism in the UK and safe return back to Nigeria to deal with our healthcare paralysis, and more.

“It remains a moment for me the day I saw former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. “It was unbelievable that even a student was having access to the same care a president came for! May God grant Mr. President wisdom to see that we cannot be going to London all the time. Nigeria needs a working healthcare system!”

