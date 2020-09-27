News

GMD UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, wins Zik Leadership Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, has been announced as a winner of the 2019 Zik Award for Professional Leadership. Uzoka clinched the muchcoveted award alongside the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer at the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta.

The Zik Leadership awards is organised by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) and was instituted 25 years ago, in 1995, in honour of the first President of Nigeria, Late Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, primarily to encourage and nurture leadership on the African Continent and in the Diaspora.

 

The UBA GMD and others were announced winners in a letter signed by the Member Advisory Board, PPRAC, Professor Pat Utomi, and Executive secretary, Emeka Obasi, which stated that Uzoka was chosen as a result of his outstanding contributions to the development and growth of the Banking and Financial Services Industry and unblemished record of service as a banker of international repute.

 

The letter read in part: “The GMD/CEO, of Africa’s global bank, UBA Plc, Mr Kennedy Uzoka is a banker’s banker and an astute player in the Nigerian financial services sector. He has consistently led the Bank to set a year-on-year track record of profitability, wealth creation and innovative financial products across its operations in the African continent despite global economic challenges.

 

Continuing, it said: “Kennedy Uzoka continues to lead his team in chalking newer and higher credits by the day. Not even the current challenge of COVID-19 has been a dampener as the bank under his watch continues to scale new frontiers and post assuring results.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Uzodinma lauds army, inaugurates school building school

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended leadership of the Nigerian Army for building two Primary School Blocks at Amakohia- Ubi Autonomous Community in Owerri West Council of the state. Uzodimma, who was full of appreciation yesterday in his remarks before commissioning the school’s blocks, was assisted by Major Gen. L. A Adegboye, the […]
News

ADC unveils plans to take over Ebonyi in 2023

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ebonyi State, yesterday vowed that it would rule the state in 2023.   The party also boasted that it would sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level in the next presidential election. Director of ADC Ambassadors in the state, Ndubuisi Moses stated this during the party’s meeting […]
News

Military Command and Control sabotaging Boko Haram war – Zulum

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri

…as Boko Haram suspects attack Borno Gov’s convoy …threatens to mobilise civilian JTF to take over Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has hinted of sabotage within the command and control structure of the Nigerian military following an attack on his convoy on Wednesday. His convoy came under fierce attack by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: