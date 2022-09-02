GMO: Agencies, scientists oppose proposed NBMA amendment bill

Government agencies and scientists have objected to the proposed amendment to the National Biosafety Management Agency Act 2015. The objection was raised yesterday during the public hearing organized by the National Assembly Senate Committee on Environment in Abuja.

Those in opposition to the proposed amendment said certain clauses unwittingly injected into it would invalidate the efforts made over the years by Nigerian scientists, while also whittling down their ability to develop more innovations.

The Director General of the National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdulahil Mustapha, said those pursuing the amendment were not knowledgeable experts in the field of biotechnology, and also had a hidden agenda. Mustapha said the bill will not only destroy the progress already made by scientists but also limit the practice of science. He said: “Nigeria has enacted deliberate policies that positioned science and technology as the engine to drive the economic, so turning around to set up unnecessary roadblocks will limit science from taking us to our destination.” Foremost Cowpea scientist, Prof. Mohammed Ishiyaku, who is also the Executive Director, Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, argued that the NBMA Act 2015 has no fault and doesn’t need any amendment

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...