Body & Soul

GMYT Fashion Academy students show off bridal collections

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

2022 Graduating students of GMYT Fashion
Academy unveiled their first bridal wear at
the 10th anniversary and award ceremony
of the GMYT Group.
At Oriental Hotel, Lagos where the award
ceremony took place, each graduating student
was given the task to create a bridal dress to
show that they have perfected their learning
in the field.
The designs that were presented on the runway
were impressive, considering that that was
their first outing to the world from the confines
of their classrooms. They paid attention to detailing,
finishing and knew the right model that
could showcase their design.
The guests gave the young fashion designers a
standing ovation to show their hard work was
highly appreciated.
Many of them have also chosen brand names
for their fashion houses. Euriel Touch, Crystal
Signature, House of Nina, Zest Fashion, Purple
infusion, to name a few, were some of the brand
names the students presented on the runway.
Founder, GAH-AWARDS and Managing Director,
GMYT Group, Princess Kelechi Oghene,
in her speech, explained that the firm is
looking to empower at least 1,000 people next
year. She added that three best graduands were
given start up funds of N500,000, N300,000 and
N200,000. 20 sowing machines were also given
to some of the graduands.
“This year, we gave out over 300 machines and
looking at giving at least 500 machines even
without sponsorship,” she added.
She noted that the firm is open to collaboration,
citing examples with National Youth
Service Corp (NYSC) and Industrial Training
Fund (ITF) who have each given some people
scholarship.
The event ended with awards and recognitions
to notable individuals, who have contributed
immensely in giving back to the society.
Humanitarian icon of the year award was
given to Princess Toyin Kolade, Iyalode Odua.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ahmed: Holding 2022 hopes, fears for Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

She has been the Finance Minister of President Mohammadu Buhari since 2019. She was before then, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. Zainab Ahmed, 61 , an accountant, is Nigeria’s de facto Minister of Economy.   She combines her Finance Ministry with managing the economy under the president. The president has faced […]
Body & Soul

Tonto Dikeh: Empowering youths for better tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

She is to the female set of Nollywood, what Jim Iyke is to the male folk- the ultimate bad girl. Whether in her acting, relationships, outspokenness and by her controversies, Toto Dikeh embodies the image of that bad girl. But not many people note the serious and humanitarian side of her. She represents the ultimate […]
Body & Soul

Ezekwesili: A battle cry for national salvation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

She has cried her voice dry on the problems of Nigerian. From being a leading member of the BringBack our Girls(BBOG) campaign to campaigns against the misrule of the country by successive regimes, a former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has been a centre of attraction for years. Recently though, she has been silent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica