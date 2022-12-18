GMYT Fashion Academy students show off bridal collections

2022 Graduating students of GMYT Fashion
Academy unveiled their first bridal wear at
the 10th anniversary and award ceremony
of the GMYT Group.
At Oriental Hotel, Lagos where the award
ceremony took place, each graduating student
was given the task to create a bridal dress to
show that they have perfected their learning
in the field.
The designs that were presented on the runway
were impressive, considering that that was
their first outing to the world from the confines
of their classrooms. They paid attention to detailing,
finishing and knew the right model that
could showcase their design.
The guests gave the young fashion designers a
standing ovation to show their hard work was
highly appreciated.
Many of them have also chosen brand names
for their fashion houses. Euriel Touch, Crystal
Signature, House of Nina, Zest Fashion, Purple
infusion, to name a few, were some of the brand
names the students presented on the runway.
Founder, GAH-AWARDS and Managing Director,
GMYT Group, Princess Kelechi Oghene,
in her speech, explained that the firm is
looking to empower at least 1,000 people next
year. She added that three best graduands were
given start up funds of N500,000, N300,000 and
N200,000. 20 sowing machines were also given
to some of the graduands.
“This year, we gave out over 300 machines and
looking at giving at least 500 machines even
without sponsorship,” she added.
She noted that the firm is open to collaboration,
citing examples with National Youth
Service Corp (NYSC) and Industrial Training
Fund (ITF) who have each given some people
scholarship.
The event ended with awards and recognitions
to notable individuals, who have contributed
immensely in giving back to the society.
Humanitarian icon of the year award was
given to Princess Toyin Kolade, Iyalode Odua.
