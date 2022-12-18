GMYT Fashion Academy students show off bridal collections

2022 Graduating students of GMYT Fashion

Academy unveiled their first bridal wear at

the 10th anniversary and award ceremony

of the GMYT Group.

At Oriental Hotel, Lagos where the award

ceremony took place, each graduating student

was given the task to create a bridal dress to

show that they have perfected their learning

in the field.

The designs that were presented on the runway

were impressive, considering that that was

their first outing to the world from the confines

of their classrooms. They paid attention to detailing,

finishing and knew the right model that

could showcase their design.

The guests gave the young fashion designers a

standing ovation to show their hard work was

highly appreciated.

Many of them have also chosen brand names

for their fashion houses. Euriel Touch, Crystal

Signature, House of Nina, Zest Fashion, Purple

infusion, to name a few, were some of the brand

names the students presented on the runway.

Founder, GAH-AWARDS and Managing Director,

GMYT Group, Princess Kelechi Oghene,

in her speech, explained that the firm is

looking to empower at least 1,000 people next

year. She added that three best graduands were

given start up funds of N500,000, N300,000 and

N200,000. 20 sowing machines were also given

to some of the graduands.

“This year, we gave out over 300 machines and

looking at giving at least 500 machines even

without sponsorship,” she added.

She noted that the firm is open to collaboration,

citing examples with National Youth

Service Corp (NYSC) and Industrial Training

Fund (ITF) who have each given some people

scholarship.

The event ended with awards and recognitions

to notable individuals, who have contributed

immensely in giving back to the society.

Humanitarian icon of the year award was

given to Princess Toyin Kolade, Iyalode Odua.

