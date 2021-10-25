GNI records improvement from unique service delivery

The Managing Director/CEO of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, has said that the underwriting firm recorded significant improvement in its operations and financial performance as a result of its unflinching commitment towards exceptional service delivery.

A statement made available by the company’s Corporate Communications & Brand Manager, Oyinkansola Sobande, posited that the underwriting firm was on the trajectory of achieving and even surpassing its target for the financial year.

The managing director added that its focus on delighting its customers remained at the forefront of all its business activities and interventions.

According to her, “there is no compromise to exceptional service delivery in Great Nigeria Insurance Plc because the major focus of the company is to ensure that our esteemed customers get to enjoy top notch service at every touch point of the brand.”

Osipitan stated that despite the challenging business and economic environment that emerged from the slow pace of activities following the global lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic; the organisation was optimistic of actualising its enterprise goals.

In her words: “We remain committed to prudent growth of our business, responsible risk appetite, quality of our balance sheet and the overall wellbeing of our organisation; our commitment to uphold our Vision and Mission has made the company one of the country’s most relevant and responsive insurance companies in the country.”

She further mentioned that customer satisfaction remained the guiding strategy for business continuity, saying that Great Nigeria Insurance Plc was poised to ensure the delivery of exceptional quality service to all its valued customers.

Whilst expressing optimism that the insurance industry and the broader economy would continue to recover and rebound from the negative impact of the global pandemic in the last quarter of 2021 all the way into 2022, she assured all stakeholders of the company’s pledge to maintain professionalism and continue to ensure strict compliance with the rules and regulations guiding its business operations.

She mentioned that the intention of the organisation is to uphold its corporate ethos and to continually strive to make good its promise at all times. Great Nigeria Insurance Plc is, no doubt, a formidable force to reckon with in the Nigerian Insurance landscape with a network of branch offices spread across the country buoyed by cutting-edge technology in delivering seamless and convenient insurance service to all teeming customers in the country and beyond.

“Our over 60 years’ experience of insurance underwriting, risk management and financial advisory have enabled us to exclusively master the business terrain that give us an edge in service delivery and total customer delight,” the statement added.

