Business

GNI records improvement from unique service delivery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

The Managing Director/CEO of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, has said that the underwriting firm recorded significant improvement in its operations and financial performance as a result of its unflinching commitment towards exceptional service delivery.

 

A statement made available by the company’s Corporate Communications & Brand Manager, Oyinkansola Sobande, posited that the underwriting firm was on the trajectory of achieving and even surpassing its target for the financial year.

 

The managing director added that its focus on delighting its customers remained at the forefront of all its business activities and interventions.

 

According to her, “there is no compromise to exceptional service delivery in Great Nigeria Insurance Plc because the major focus of the company is to ensure that our esteemed customers get to enjoy top notch service at every touch point of the brand.”

 

Osipitan stated that despite the challenging business and economic environment that emerged from the slow pace of activities following the global lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic; the organisation was optimistic of actualising its enterprise goals.

 

In her words: “We remain committed to prudent growth of our business, responsible risk appetite, quality of our balance sheet and the overall wellbeing of our organisation; our commitment to uphold our Vision and Mission has made the company one of  the country’s most relevant and responsive insurance companies in the country.”

 

She further mentioned that customer satisfaction remained the guiding strategy for business continuity, saying that Great Nigeria Insurance Plc was poised to ensure the delivery of exceptional quality service to all its valued customers.

 

Whilst expressing optimism that the insurance industry and the broader economy would continue to recover and rebound from the negative impact of the global pandemic in the last quarter of 2021 all the way into 2022, she assured all stakeholders of the company’s pledge to maintain professionalism and continue to ensure strict compliance with the rules and regulations guiding its business operations.

 

She mentioned that the intention of the organisation is to uphold its corporate ethos and to continually strive to make good its promise at all times. Great Nigeria Insurance Plc is, no doubt, a formidable force to reckon with in the Nigerian Insurance landscape with a network of branch offices spread across the country buoyed by cutting-edge technology in delivering seamless and convenient insurance service to all teeming customers in the country and beyond.

 

“Our over 60 years’ experience of insurance underwriting, risk management and financial advisory have enabled us to exclusively master the business terrain that give us an edge in service delivery and total customer delight,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Firm introduces free cyber risks training for SMEs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As more organisations embrace remote working, an indigenous tech firm, Tros Technologies has introduced free cybersecurity training, an engaging online video-based training program to help small and medium enterprises and big corporate organisations alike in the country tackle the rising trend of cyber risk. The firm said that as the incident of Coronavirus continues to […]
Business

NBS: Banks attract $9.68bn capital into Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Deposit money banks (DMBNs) attracted a total of $9.68billion capital inflow to the country in 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.   The figure is, however, $14.31billion (59.65 per cent) below the $23.99billion total capital inflow attracted by the lenders in the preceding year.   According to the Nigerian Capital Importation report released by […]
Business

Oil firms burn $787m gas in 7 months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

  WORSENED Power tussle over NBET leadership worsens electricity sector gains     International oil companies and their local counterparts have burnt $787.7 million worth of Nigerian gas from different oilfields in the Niger Delta. Through gas flaring, the companies burnt 225.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas, (bscf) between January and July 2020, checks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica