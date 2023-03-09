News

Go after clerics, others inciting people to protest election results – NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on security agencies to go after clerics who have been issuing threats and inciting others following the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect in order not to set the country on fire.

NSCIA made the call yesterday in a statement jointly signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu andZubairuHarunaUsman- Ugwu, deputy general-secretary and director of administration, respectively. The NSCIA, the apex body superintending over the affairs of Islam and Muslims in the country under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, observed with dismay developments from the recently-concluded presidential and national assembly elections on February 25. The council said it has observed with serious concern the high level of unsubstantiated claims, threats and incitements emanating from certain quarters of the country, especially from people who ought to be the preachers of peace and serve as moral compass for society, consequent to the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Our Reporters

