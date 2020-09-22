Go after cultists, traffic offenders, Odumosu orders Area Commanders, DPOs

Metro & Crime

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has given a marching order to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the command to go after cultists and traffic offenders.

 

Odumosu also ordered the Area Commanders and the DPOs to arrest and prosecute those who drive or ride against the traffic.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the command would go after motorcyclists riding on restricted areas and drivers using the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes as escape route would no longer be tolerated in the state.

 

Adejobi said Odumosu, who described driving against traffic as criminal and unacceptable, gave the order to Area commanders, DPOs and Heads of Operational and tactical units in the command during a routine briefing with the officers at the command Headquarters, Ikeja.

 

The commissioner also charged officers and men of the command to go after cultists and unlawful groups in the state, since their existence and operations were illegal.

 

Odumosu, however, said henceforth, every DPO would be accountable and responsible for violation of any traffic laws and uprising related to cultism in their areas. He then assured the residents of the state of his commitment to rid Lagos of criminal activities, social vices and violation of traffic rules

