Go after killers of Fatinoyes, Abiodun tells police

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has given a marching order to the police command in the state, to go after the killers of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, who were killed and their house set ablaze on January 1st, 2023 by yet-to-beidentified assassins.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday, declared that the killers who equally kidnapped the couple’s son and threw him inside the river, would not go unpunished, hence, the police must go after them and apprehend them. He described the incident as unfortunate and heart-breaking, vowing that his administration would not hesitate to deploy resources with the view of unmasking persons behind the dastard act.

The governor noted that the incident shocked him, particularly when efforts had been geared by his administration towards strengthening the security architecture within the state, stressing that no effort would be spared in bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book. While expressing his sympathy to the families of the deceased, Abiodun assured them that the murder would be unravelled and persons responsible would be brought to justice. He stated that further logistic supportwouldbe rendered to the police toensure that the crimedoesnotgodownasone of the unresolved murder incident in history. While assuring the people of the state that his administration would continue to do everything to provide adequate security of both lives and property, the governor reiterated that Ogun would not never be a safe haven for criminals.

