Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to a people hence whosoever continues in sinful activities is bringing reproach unto himself.

Sin was planted into this planet earth through Adam but our Lord Jesus Christ has come as a Messiah to destroy the works of the Devil in the life of every man living on the earth, who encounters and accepts Him.

Whoever comes in contact with our Lord Jesus Christ is set free from the bondage of sin. The Bible reports a scenario where a woman caught in the very act of adultery was brought to Christ to approve for the woman to be stoned to death by the Mosaic Laws but the accusers were disappointed.

The Bible presents it thus in John 8:2-5,7,10-11 “And early in the morning he came again into the temple, and all the people came unto him, and he sat down, and taught them.

3 And the scribes and Pharisees brought unto him a woman taken in adultery; and when they had set her in the midst,

4 They say unto him, Master, this woman was taken in adultery, in the very act.

5 Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou”? When these people threw this question to our Lord Jesus Christ he pretended He did not hear them but as they kept on disturbing Him with the question,

He granted their request on condition they are sinless in verse 7 of the same chapter saying, “So when they continued asking him, he lifted himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her”. The people after self-examination started leaving one by one.

Then our Lord seeing they had all deserted the woman then set her free with stern warning thus in verses 10-11 of the same chapter saying, “When Jesus had lifted himself and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? hath no man condemned thee?

11 She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more”. Our Lord Jesus Christ as a Messiah has come to seek the people that are lost in sin. That woman was lost through adultery but Jesus has recovered her soul for the kingdom of God. In a similar development,

He healed a man of importance and on seeing the same man again in the temple told him to go and sin no more. The Bible makes clear in John 5:14 saying, “Afterward Jesus findeth him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee”.

As our Lord Jesus Christ warned the man to go and sin no more so that no further calamities will befall him in future.

It is sin that brings problems in the life of any human being. If men were to live without sin just as in the days of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden there would be no sickness of any kind befalling man.

Christ came to reconcile men with God by making Him attain perfection in the course of rendering unconditional service to his creator and preparing him for the eventual return to the creator. The Bible says in Ephesians 5:27,

“That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish”. Our Lord Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit working in different ministries is preaching to every individual living on this planet earth to sin no more. He is preparing a glorious church for heaven.

As long as grace is still available our Lord Jesus Christ will not condemn any man. He is still a Messiah interceding on our behalf in the presence of God. As a Messiah, His hands are open to receive anyone that repents and comes to Him.

If you fail to meet Him as a Messiah in your lifetime you are going to meet Him after death as a judge. Repent now and sin no more and you will make heaven at last in Jesus’ name

Like this: Like Loading...