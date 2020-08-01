Education

Go for COVID-19 testing, Ogun tells returning boarding students

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State government has said boarding students will only be admitted back to schools if they presented certificates showing they are COVID-19 negative.

This was contained in a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo.

Soyombo disclosed that three testing centres have already been designated in Abeokuta, Ado-Odo/Ota and Sagamu for returning boarding students to undergo compulsory coronavirus and malaria tests in the state.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had last Wednesday lifted the ban earlier placed on schools and ordered students in exit classes to return in preparation for final exams.

As a result, public and private schools in the state would resume classes on Tuesday, August 4 to prepare students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams on August 17.

Soyombo explained that the conditions given to boarding students were part of the frantic efforts of the state government to ensure a safe learning academic atmosphere for both learners and teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that the conditions were in line with the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to her, all the returning boarding students are to stay in the school hostels only.

She also declared that private hostels are exempted from accommodating students during the period to ensure strict compliance with NCDC directives.

Soyombo listed the public health facilities for testing of students to include the 250 MTR Hospital, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta; Ogun State General Hospital, Ota; and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

