Go for COVID-19 vaccination, doctor urges Nigerians

A Lagos-based medical practitioner and Founder of King of Kings Scan Centre & Celebration Clinic, Dr. Femi Akinola, has called on Nigerians to go for COVID-19 vaccination, saying they should shun and discountenance the political hoax trailing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the country.

He, however, described the global ravaging Coronavirus (COVID-19), which hit the world in the twilight of 2019 from China, as an unusual virus that is deadlier than HIV/AID. Akinola, who gave the advice during this year’s edition of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat & Shields Paints’ 2021 Health and Safety Week, said that virus may still ravage the world for the next 10 years before it would disappear. “Coronavirus is an unusual virus and it may last the next 10 years before it finally disappears from the world.

So, Nigerians should go for the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as observing all the protocols of regular washing of hands with soap in running water, wearing of face masks and maintaining social or physical distancing,” he said. The theme of the Health and Safety Week is “Safe and Healthy Lifestyle Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Threats.” Meanwhile, the medical doctor also asked the Federal Government to better err on the side of wisdom by closing down Nigerian borders or doors against travellers from India, Brazil and other countries with high prevalence of the infection in order not to protect the citizens from contact the Indian Variant of COVID-19, which is more ravaging and deadly. Nigerians are advised to get the jab and the booster doses as COVID-19 will not disappear in the next 10 years because it will continue to give birth to other varieties/variants of the virus,” he said, even as he described COVID-19 as a respiratory virus, which reproduces in the body to destroy the immune system.

Akinola, who pointed out that the virus was not ordinary, recalled how the entire world was locked down in 2020, and some countries are currently locked down due to COVID-19 pandemic, while the virus has not gone. To this end, he stressed that the vaccination is not really the cause of death or blood clot as being politically insinuated, but how the jab or injection is being administered. He, however, noted that the noise characterising the integrity and effectiveness of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine and other COVID-19 vaccines, could be attributed to international politics that have been playing out around the world.

Meanwhile, Akinola, who also bemoaned the pathetic working conditions in which frontline health workers are exposed to in the country, particularly during for COVID-19, lamented over the paltry sum of N5,000 being paid to medical doctors by the government as hazard allowance. He recalled that the amount had remained like that since the 1990, while medical doctors in countries such as the United States (U.S.) are placed on medical health insurance and allowances before practice.

