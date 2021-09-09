Go for glory, Makinde charges 3SC players ahead tie against Ekiti

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has lauded the players and management of the Shooting Stars Football Club for securing a muchneeded victory and another hard-fought draw on it’s way to promotion to the Nigerian Premier Football League. The Oluyole Warriors, as Shooting is fondly called, defeated Bendel Insurance Football Club by two goals to one on Tuesday in Enugu, before letting go their lead in a 1-1 draw against Remo Stars on Wednesday morning. Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, hailed the spirits of the players, charging them to go for glory and reclaim the glory of the club.

The governor had earlier released a N1 Million incentive to the team following the results. “Shooting Stars victory over Bendel Insurance is a sweet one. It was a confirmation of the high spirits of the team on its way to promotion into the premier league.

“I commend the players and the management of the team for justifying the passionate belief and confidence that we have in them. “This victory (against Insurance) is well-deserved, as it showed the determination of our boys to bring back the glory days of the Oluyole Warriors. “My charge to them is to brace up and man up for the matches ahead and secure the much-coveted promotion.

“It will be remarkable and eventful if the boys can bring back the glory days by securing promotion at a period that our government has just remodeled their grounds, the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, to a world-class facility. “This is the charge for the boys: 3SC’s promotion is a task that must be done and as a government, we will do everything possible to support the team.”

