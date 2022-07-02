Go for it Falcons, retain title

Women’s football is fast gathering greater momentum across the continent and even beyond. In the past, North African countries were not interested as they took it as a sport that could affect their religion, Islam. A Tunisian national female team came to Lagos to compete with the Falcons and the ladies were in hijabs and trackdowns. It was an easy match for the Nigerians because their opponents were just running about without knowing the elementary things to do on the pitch. The story is different today, the North Africans are in it and they compete keenly.

In the race to Morocco 2022, the Super Falcons defeated Ghana 3-0 on aggregate after which they also beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 also on aggregate. They won 2-0 in Nigeria and lost 1-0 away. Every country is working towards developing the game at women’s level. It was a shock only last month when the Flamingoes, national U-17 female team, could only beat Ethiopia 1-0 on aggregate. The lone goal was scored in Addis Ababa while the return leg ended without any goal in Abuja. The Super Falcons enjoy a very rich history on the continent.

The Nigerian ladies have won the African title nine out of the 11 times it has been staged. From one generation to the other, the Falcons have maintained dominance in women’s football on the continent but taking a step further to be among the best in the world is yet to be achieved. No doubt, the gap between the Falcons and other teams on the continent has been reduced.

They have to dig deep to win crucial games and this was not the case before now. The unbeaten run of the team is also no longer there as countries like Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa have beaten the Falcons at one time of the other in competitive games. And so, as the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations gets underway from today in Morocco, the stakes are very high just as all eyes will still be on the Falcons. Hosts Morocco have a good developmental programmes across all national teams and their team cannot be underrated just as teams like Ghana, South Africa and Cameroon are still strong enough to fancy their chances of upsetting the Falcons in Morocco.

In the Aisha Buhari Women’s competition held in Lagos, the Banyana Banyana team defeated Falcons 4-2 and that was enough as a signal that the South African team are good enough to also rule the continent if not checked by other top teams including Nigeria. The parting words of the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, to the team were very apt. He said: “There is need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy and the aura of champions. You have won this trophy nine times out of 11 and you have to go for the 10th with equal passion and desire.

“Surely, there will be teams that would believe they can topple you from your throne; from your position as champions. I have no doubt that you have the capacity to deal with every opposition and emerge champions once more.” I share the optimism of the NFF boss because the team now has a blend of young and old players who are still very hungry for honours. The domestic league has been alive under the leadership of Aisha Falode and the glamour missing in the male league is prevalent in the women’s league to help the national teams. In Morocco, it is expected that Onome Ebi with her wealth of experience will lead the Falcons to victory.

She has featured for Nigeria in five World Cups and six Nations Cup over the past two decades with so much guts and dedication. It will be a big one for her to lift the trophy for Nigeria on the final day of the competition but the task starts on Monday against South Africa. It will be tough but the Falcons, as champions, should be ready for any opposition. Burundi and Botswana are the other teams in the preliminary group of the Falcons. Coach Randy Waldrum is expected to bring out the best from the young players in the team who will do the running and the aggression in the opposition area. Falcons are still top favorites for the trophy but the women’s game on the continent is getting more and more competitive. And so the Nigerian ladies must double efforts and must not underrate any opposition in Morocco.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...