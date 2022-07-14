Sports

Go for World Cup ticket, Amstel Malta Ultra tells Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Just like the pressure, the stakes are also high for the Super Falcons as they meet Cameroon in a ‘winner-takes-it-all’ confrontation. The winner of the potentially explosive encounter gets the semi-final ticket of the WAFCON in addition to a World Cup ticket. Just as the stakes are high, the Super Falcons are not lacking in support.

Their main backers, Amstel Malta Ultra are spurring them to do more, even as they pummelled Burundi 4-0 – the widest score-line so far in the on-going championship. The flowing of those goals just like the pouring of Amstel Malta Ultra into a glass cup contributed largely to the nomination of two Super Falcons’ players to the Best XI assembly by CAF at the close of the group matches.

Goal merchant, Rasheedat Ajibola and rock at the defence line, Osinachi Ohale were named in a seven-nation assembly for the best 11 players of the tournament. Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra, Maire Abia-Bassey hails the accomplishment of the two Falcons while still asking for more from the duo and their team-mates. As they go for what is believed to be a major battle on Thursday, Abia-Bassey asked that the players should display exceptional resilience as the Cameroonians, whether male or female, are traditionally tough.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles must learn from history of the golden generation –Amuneke

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…says MRI determines the success The current Super Eagles players and officials have been urged to learn from the rich history of the golden generation to boost their exploits in crucial future engagements. A former international, Emmanuel Amuneke, who stated this on Tuesday during a Radio programme monitored in Lagos, noted that it was important […]
Sports

Hard work, key to Olympics, Afrobasket success – Diogu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the conclusion of the Afrobasket qualifiers in Monstir, Tunisia, Nigerian basketball legend, Ike Diogu has admitted that the team has a lot of work to do in their quest to challenge for the Afrobasket and 2020 Olympics titles.   Diogu who was a member of the team to the London 2012 Olympics said despite […]
Sports

Simon nominated for Africa’s best award in France

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nantes winger Moses Simon has been named among the twelve players on the final shortlist for the 2022 Marc-Vivien Foé Prize.   The Marc-Vivien Foé award, named in honour of the player from Cameroon who died in 2003 at the age of 28, is given to the best player representing an African national football team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica