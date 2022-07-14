Go for World Cup ticket, Amstel Malta Ultra tells Falcons

Just like the pressure, the stakes are also high for the Super Falcons as they meet Cameroon in a ‘winner-takes-it-all’ confrontation. The winner of the potentially explosive encounter gets the semi-final ticket of the WAFCON in addition to a World Cup ticket. Just as the stakes are high, the Super Falcons are not lacking in support.

Their main backers, Amstel Malta Ultra are spurring them to do more, even as they pummelled Burundi 4-0 – the widest score-line so far in the on-going championship. The flowing of those goals just like the pouring of Amstel Malta Ultra into a glass cup contributed largely to the nomination of two Super Falcons’ players to the Best XI assembly by CAF at the close of the group matches.

Goal merchant, Rasheedat Ajibola and rock at the defence line, Osinachi Ohale were named in a seven-nation assembly for the best 11 players of the tournament. Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra, Maire Abia-Bassey hails the accomplishment of the two Falcons while still asking for more from the duo and their team-mates. As they go for what is believed to be a major battle on Thursday, Abia-Bassey asked that the players should display exceptional resilience as the Cameroonians, whether male or female, are traditionally tough.

