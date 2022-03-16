Go Round will return to NPFL at the end of the season – Ogunjobi

Nigeria National League defender, Akinwale Ogunjobi, has said his club, Go Round FC, will surely return to the Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of this current campaign. Accordingtohim, histeam’spriority this season will be a return to thesummitof theNigerianLeague Football known as the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The former My People FC right back who already has a goal to his name this season stated that he and his colleagues are more than determined and are better positioned for a return to Nigeria’s top tier league this season and they won’t be leaving anything to chances. The Ikotun brought up who has also had stints at the grass root level with Abu Zico and Bucknor FC also spoke about his appointment as the first Assistant Captain of his side as well as his exploits last season and how he plans to bring the experience to help his team achieve its goals in the current campaign.

“I have been in this team for a while now, about four years and I am very excited to have been named as the first Assistant captain of the side. It means more responsibility for me and it means the management must have seen some leadership attributes in me before naming me as the first vicecaptain of the side,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...