‘Go to court’ (1)

These three word, advisory as it innocuously appears or if you like a command usually given by rogue politicians to their victims of rigging, and generally majority of politicians in Nigeria are rogues sums up the substance of politics in Nigeria. What is politics and what is the end which politics seeks to achieve in Nigeria? These posers can be answered by trying to define what we mean by politics. Ordinary dictionary (Chamber 21st Century Dictionary), meaning of ‘politics’ is that it is “the science or business of government.”

The more realistic definition by that same dictionary says ‘politics’ is the “moves and manoeuvers concerned with the acquisition of power or getting one’s way… “I think, it is this definition that suits Nigerians’ understanding of what politics is all about. Politics in Nigeria has been about the players’ inordinate ambition and determination to get through in realisation of their ambitions or goals against all odds. According to one prominent military general and politician, it is “do or die” to win an election as it is more of a death sentence not to do so.

Politics of “do or die” has become a tradition in Nigeria as Britain that formed Nigeria and laid the culture of politics designed it to be so. Let’s be clear of the fact that ‘politics’ has always been part of human nature only that partisan politics was not a cultural thing to African political system. Nigeria, until British colonialism like other colonized countries, with their received cultural facts like law, culture and language were introduced by the colonizers to transform the socio-cultural and political life of the colonized society. Even in Britain and USA that Nigerians usually give as examples of beacons of democracy and constitutionalism, started their political tradition with consensual political system as opposed to adversarial politics.

In Britain, political division happened out of religious schism over Catholicism in 1679 between the supporters of King James II and his opponents. The supporters of King James II who favoured Catholicism were pejoratively identified as the ‘Tory’, a term previously reserved for highwaymen (robbers) while the protestant opponents of King James II, largely non conformist, reformist and mercantilist were led by Shaftesbury. From this political schism broad based political parties were formed as the Whigs created the Liberal Party while the Tory formed the Conservative and Unionist Party.

In USA, politics was consensual until after the revolution when as a result of the debate of the 1787 Constitution the founding fathers divided into broad based factions namely, the Federalist and the Anti- Federalist. After George Washington’s tenure as president, the factions coalesced as full blown political parties with Alexander Hamilton leading the Federalist that favoured strong central government while Thomas Jefferson led the Anti-Federalist baptized as Democratic Republican Party.

In Nigeria under British colonialism, received British political culture birthed partisan politics that led to the formation of the Lagos Youth Movement later renamed National Youth Movement and southern leaders such as Ernest Ikoli, Samuel Akinsanya, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, HO Davies, and others were members while Herbert Macaulay founded and led the Nigerian National Democratic Party. It was in 1944 that a broad based political party, the National Council of Nigerian Citizens was formed by fusing together Herbert Macaulay-led Nigerian National Democratic Party and breakaway faction of the National Youth Movement led by Azikiwe.

These Southern nationalists-led political parties were nationalistic and rabidly anti-British colonialism and wouldn’t mind doing anything to get Britain off Nigeria’s back. In reciprocity, Britain hated these Southern nationalist who they considered “political upstarts” and held them and their parties in contempt. The NCNC and its nationalist activities woke up the British officials to the reality that a leadership not amenable to British influence would likely succeed it after the end of colonialism. To avert this prospect and eventuality, Britain resuscitated its already outlined political objective of using the traditional institution to create a leadership for Nigeria. So, it woke up the tribal sentiments already simmering underground by infusing it into politics. It gingered its secret service agents to wake up the slumbering tribal giants and by 1957, the Mutaneen Arewa was created in the North marching up to form the Northern Peoples Congress while Awolowo leading other Yoruba leaders embittered over Azikiwe’s role in the National Youth Movement crisis formed Egbe Omo Oduduwa in Western Region. If Azikiwe had played good politics by remaining true to his nationalist credentials by not pandering to the hoax sold to him by the British Intelligence led by Governor John Macpherson who promised him Nigerian leadership if only he toned down his radical ideas and disowned the Zikist Movement, perhaps the trajectory of Nigerian political journey would not have derailed into the present darkness that started in 1951.

The Zikist Movement was formed by four Nigerian journalists (Abiodun Aloba, Kolawole Balogun Nduka Eze and MCK Ajuluchukwu) sacked by their Lebanese newspaper proprietor as a result of pressure by British colonial government angered over the journalists’ nationalist activities and proselytizing in their newspaper. The Zikist Movement chose Azikiwe over every other Nigerian nationalist because of his nationalist credentials and the movement tied Britain down with its militant activism which was geared to stultifying British agenda of foisting a favoured neocolonialist leadership on Nigeria which leadership would ensure the entrenchment of neocolonialism after British departure. Against this political dynamics, Azikiwe fell for British bait and got trapped when he agreed with British Governor MacPherson on his minimum conditions of disowning the Zikist Movement and cooperating with the colonial government on its decolonization policies.

Azikiwe in executing his own side of the bargain started distancing himself from the Zikists and in the final separation from Zikists, he rejected their invitation to chair one of its conferences in 1948, and when the colonial government of Governor Macpherson descended on the Zikists for holding the conference, Azikiwe condemned and dismissed these young Nigerians as “fissiparous lieutenants and cantankerous followers.” Latching on Azikiwe’s betrayal and denouncement, British colonial government descended on the Zikist Movement which it proscribed and banned. The death of the Zikists exposed Azikiwe to political danger as the galvanizing role of the youth for his NCNC was lost to him and from that point he lost critical factor going for his national acceptance.

The Northern People’s Congress and the Action Group that sprang up from the tribal ferment played up every sentiment that was contrary to nationalist politics and by 1951 when the politics of peopling the regions ensued Britain preserved the North for the NPC while it skillfully divided the West against Azikiwe in favour of Awolowo who became the Leader of Government. Having been destabilized and rendered politically impotent in the West, Azikiwe scurried back to the Eastern Region to precipitate crises leading to the displacement of Prof Eyo Ita and other politicians. From that stage, Azikiwe became “man-must-work” and political desperado and to him, anything goes. But it was at the 1959 general election leading to Independence in 1960 that the present politics of “do or die” took root and has not ceased from being the political currency.

In the 1959 general election, Britain had resolved to transfer power to the NPC with Tafawa Balewa as the prime minister. To realise this British objective, the governorgeneral, Sir James Roberson mobilized resources human and material to prosecute the election with a determined resolve to return NPC as the ruling party. For NPC, financial resources of the native authority’s treasury were utilized to fund the activities. To give the NPC national outlook, Governor Robertson mobilized British colonial civil servants that were mainly in charge of the electoral system as returning officers to deliver the favoured candidates across the country.

It was the bid to execute that nefariously criminal duty that British civil servants, Harold Wilson being one was designated electoral officer in the Eastern Region. The votes of the Northern Region were unquestionably assured and dedicated to deliver the candidates of the NPC without fail.

Where the trouble lied was in the Eastern and Western Regions where Azikiwe’s NCNC and Awolowo’s AG held sway. In order to garner some votes sufficient to deliver some friendly candidates from opposing parties allied to NPC but opposed to both NCNC and AG, the governor had to intervene to browbeat British civil servants in charge of the electoral process to rig the election in favour of the favoured candidates.

