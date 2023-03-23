‘Go to court’ (2)

Report of Harold Smith’s conscientious objection to rigging of the 1956/1959 elections reached Sir James Robertson (Governor-General of Nigeria) who met Harold Smith and tabled the British Crown’s interest in installing a ‘friendly’ first indigenous independent government in Nigeria.

Mr. Smith alongside other British colonial civil servants was ordered to rig the elections in favour of candidates in the Eastern Region who were allied to the Northern People’s Congress. After listening to Governor Robertson, Smith pointedly refused to be part of the British’s Crown’s conspiracy to subvert the will of the people by rigging the election.

Governor Robertson was jolted by this young British officer, an Oxford trained graduate conscientious objection to British Crown order to commit a crime and he wanted to be sure Mr.

Smith understood the implications of his disobedience to the British Crown’s instruction to which Smith told him he was well aware but that he would not succumb to royal blackmail and intimidation to commit treason against the young state Britain was trying to create.

Being adamant after Governor Robertson made all kinds of promises of mouth-watering benefits he stood to gain by joining other compliant British colonial civil servants to execute the subterfuge.

Sir Robertson also presented Mr. Smith the consequences of Smith’s refusal to rig the 1956/59 general elections in favour of the NPC.

One, Sir Robertson made it clear to Mr. Smith that refusal to comply with his order amounted to disobedience to the British Crown which itself was treason.

Second, being a young man not yet married but just starting life, the consequences would be insufferable. The first punishment was that he would be dismissed from the British public service and would not be employed anywhere else in the British Commonwealth and he would be monitored and never be allowed to present his case in public and no news media would publish or broadcast his ordeal.

After the litany of royal strictures and impending punishments, Mr. Smith stood his ground against joining Governor Robertson to rig Nigeria’s 1956/59 elections in favour of Northern People’s Congress.

Expectedly, Governor Robertson succeeded in rigging the 1956/59 general election in favour of the NPC. Mr. Smith was accordingly dismissed from British colonial civil service and was shut out and virtually declared persona non grata in Britain and in the British Commonwealth and dominions.

Britain introduced parliamentary democracy which works on the ability of the party or parties to command a majority in order to function in the parliament. By NPC’s 134 seat to be combined strength of NCNC and AG’s 162 seas, a coalition of these two parties would have been called to form the government but Governor Robertson cut them short even before the conclusion of election by calling Tafawa Balewa to form the government against the reservations and protests by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

What riles every right thinking Nigerian is that not only was this crime the source of Nigeria’s rigging culture it was a deliberate act of infusing kleptocratic principles in Nigeria’s democratic system which subverts the state and its legal order. This is the origin of Nigeria’s rigging culture.

The tap-root of Nigeria’s corrupt electoral system emanated from Britain’s subterfuge in Nigeria. Having been installed as rulers through a criminal electoral system, the succeeding indigenous rulers led by Northern People’s Congress headed by Tafawa Balewa embraced the same rigging regime to foist itself and its allies on Nigeria. It was this rigging culture and its collateral damage to Nigeria and society such as violence and suppression of opposition in the exercise of their electoral franchise that led to the Western Region crisis and eventual overthrow of Balewa government which culminated in the Biafra War.

The impunity flowing from rigging culture introduced by Britain has bred and sustained ‘do-or- die’ politics.

The Alhaji Shehu Shagari government in 1983 rigged with impunity to ride roughshod over Nigeria. Rogue politicians drawing from this criminal culture of rigging with impunity would either kill their opponents without any legal consequences or rig them out and taunt them to “go to court” knowing that the judiciary has been sucked into the vortex of the electoral quagmire, corruption and debauchery.

When President Umaru Yar’Adua admitted that the 2007 presidential election was flawed and worked hard to reform it he was being honest and conscientious. He began the process of reforming Nigeria electoral banditry which his successor President Jonathan accomplished to make it possible for General Buhari to defeat him even as an incumbent.

Till today, Buhari is still shocked that President Jonathan supervised an election and allowed the will of the people to prevail. When General Buhari became president, he boasted that he and his party, APC, had taken over rigging instruments such as INEC, security agencies and the courts, and their opponents were then at their mercy in their exercise of the criminal electoral power.

Since 2015 when Buhari took over government, the electoral system has been bastardized as even more bizarre electoral crimes, such as open vote-buying, suppression of voters/opposition, outright writing of fake results were introduced and where APC lost elections, INEC would tweak the system to default into “inconclusive” election to enable APC rework its arsenal to grab victory.

This new electoral culture of rigging was sustained under General Buhari who frustrated every attempt to reform the electoral system until he used the corrupt system to return himself to power in 2019 general elections after sabotaging its electronic transmission of results from pulling units by delaying collation of results for almost a week during which INEC cooked up a result returning Buhari to second term.

Of course, aggrieved opponents, especially, Atiku Abubakar was cynically dismissed and asked to “go to court.” Mr. Atiku went to court and expectedly the trial court (Court of Appeal) dismissed his petition concluding that he neither proved substantial noncompliance nor disregard of the Electoral Act. Buhari, a victim of flawed electoral system, forgot his troubles once he became a beneficiary of a clean, fair and free election in 2015 by allowing rogue and kleptocratic politicians and INEC officials led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to foist on Nigerians a corrupt electoral system since 2015.

So, when President Buhari, as opposed to his pre-2019 adamant refusal to accede to electoral reforms by rejecting signing the Electoral Bill later repented to allow the reforms by signing the 2022 Electoral Act, Nigerians heaved a cynical sigh of relief. When in 2022, Buhari started a singsong of leaving a legacy of clean, free and fair elections, Nigerians were still cynical and doubtful but some including this writer, though sceptical nevertheless gave him benefit of doubt as he reasoned that it is possible that having failed disastrously in all sectors of Nigerian political economy perhaps a legacy of clean electoral system might just be his redemptive ticket to the portals of history.

As Buhari coupled his signing of the Electoral Bill into law with public proclamations that he would not allowed anybody to intimidate Nigerians with money and violence, Nigerians were still sceptical but the consistency and stridency of Mr. Buhari’s presidential promise forced many people to believe him as governments of Nigeria have serially abused Nigerians and raped democracy to make them perpetually cynical of government’s intentions and actions.

It was under this state of national cynicism that Buhari held the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections on 25 February, 2023 and every promise made by Buhari turned into a dud promissory note.

The INEC failed to conduct the elections according to its guidelines by uploading the accreditation and results into its electronic portal but instead embraced manual processes which are liable to compromise and subversion.

After the elections, which had been marred by violence, intimidations and outright fakery and forgeries of the pulling units’ results, the opposition parties, led by Peter Obi’s Labour Party and Atiku’s PDP, have condemned and rejected the outcomes of the elections.

Against the backdrop of this national grief on the calamity and subversion of the sovereignty of the people, the ruling party, APC and their president, Buhari could only offer them a challenge tantamount to ‘do your worst’, ‘lick your wounds’ or at best, ‘go to court’ to ventilate your grievances, after all lurking in the government’s and APC’s minds is the knowledge that the court has been cowed through executive intimidations, blackmails and detentions.

So, what can it do to invalidate INEC’s false results favouring APC? So, to the aggrieved opponents, and subjugated Nigerians, the government and APC have challenged and taunted them to ‘go to court’ or do your worst, impliedly declaring “we stand ‘gidigbam’, ‘unshakable’ and ‘undefeatable’.”

Who can cancel APC’s false electoral victory not to talk of removing the beneficiaries after inauguration on May 29, 2023? Which power is that that can do the undoable?

