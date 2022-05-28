Go to court, FCTA tells owners of buildings blocking waterways

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has insisted that over 100 buildings marked for demolition at Trade More Estate do not have approval, challenging them to take their case to court. Director General, FCT Management Agency ( FEMA) , Dr. Abbas Idriss, who disclosed this yesterday said, that even the marked houses, whose approvals were given in error would be revoked.

Idriss noted that this year’s annual flood outlook was damning on FCT, hence the administration’s resolve to demolish all the affected structures on the waterways. He said, “If you have approval, go to court, even the Minister said, if he mistakenly gives approval, he is ready to revoke it and reallocate a new plot.

“100 more structures would be removed from Trade More Estate, the DG informed that Lokogoma and Efab would also be affected. According to him, “the annual flood outlook released by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency indicate that AMAC and Gwagwalada are on high probable flood risk areas, adding that the Agency was prepared to mitigate the impact of flooding in the areas”. The DG also assured that the agency had perfected plans to improve on its response time and mechanism.

