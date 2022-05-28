News

Go to court, FCTA tells owners of buildings blocking waterways

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has insisted that over 100 buildings marked for demolition at Trade More Estate do not have approval, challenging them to take their case to court. Director General, FCT Management Agency ( FEMA) , Dr. Abbas Idriss, who disclosed this yesterday said, that even the marked houses, whose approvals were given in error would be revoked.

Idriss noted that this year’s annual flood outlook was damning on FCT, hence the administration’s resolve to demolish all the affected structures on the waterways. He said, “If you have approval, go to court, even the Minister said, if he mistakenly gives approval, he is ready to revoke it and reallocate a new plot.

“100 more structures would be removed from Trade More Estate, the DG informed that Lokogoma and Efab would also be affected. According to him, “the annual flood outlook released by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency indicate that AMAC and Gwagwalada are on high probable flood risk areas, adding that the Agency was prepared to mitigate the impact of flooding in the areas”. The DG also assured that the agency had perfected plans to improve on its response time and mechanism.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lalong to Council Chairmen: No wasteful spending, financial recklessness

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has warned all the council chairmen in the state not to embark in wasteful spending and financial recklessness in their councils, but instead must embrace prudence and accountability.   Lalong stated this on Tuesday while swearing in the former Deputy  National Welfare Secretary of the […]
News

MTF holds Webinar on ‘Pitching: The Art of Story-Selling’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In continuation of its virtual learning programme, the MultiChoice Talent Factory will on Thursday host a global Webinar on “Pitching Ideas: The Art of Story-Selling.”   The online session will be facilitated by the Academy Director (West Africa), Femi Odugbemi. The session offers emerging content creators in the film and television industry an insight into […]
News Top Stories

Kagara students: Niger SSG, Sheikh Gumi meet bandits’ commanders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

• We want our members released –Bandits The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday called on commanders and members of armed bandits, who abducted Students of Government Science College, Kagara and Passengers of Niger State Transport Authority, to ensure their release. They […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica