Go to Man United, Ighalo tells Osimhen

move to hijack striker as club meets player's agent

A former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has urged his compatriot and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen to reject all offers for a move to Manchester United this summer. Osimhen, considered one of the best strikers in the world, has been linked with several top clubs including Real Madrid, Atletico, Tottenham, and United but sources close to the player told our correspondent that Chelsea are winning the race. However, Ighalo who spent one year at Manchester United on loan, believes that Osimhen would be a great fit in Erik ten Hag’s team. He has also talked up the potential of a pairing with Rashford, who is enjoying a prolific season of his own at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ighalo said: “I think it’s a good fit because he is a young boy, he runs and he can score goals. Having Victor Osimhen and Rashford in the top at Manchester United will cause any defender panic because they are two fast players and they are goalscorers. “I think he will fit in Manchester United so well. If he asked for my opinion and what should he do, I would advise him to join Man United because, for me, they are the biggest club.” Meanwhile, French giants, PSG, are suspected to be moving to hijack the transfer for the striker as his agent Roberto Calenda reportedly had a secret meeting with top officials of the French champions.

The meeting, which was kept under wraps from Napoli, aimed to evaluate the possibility of a bigmoney transfer for Osimhen to PSG in the summer. According to reports, PSG is looking for a centre forward for the upcoming season, and Osimhen is one of the top targets on their list. The valuation for the 22-year-old striker is around €150 million, which would make him one of the most expensive transfers in football history. The meeting between Calenda and PSG’s technical director, Luis Campos, was reportedly amicable.

The two have a good relationship stemming from Calenda’s involvement in Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli from Lille. The transfer, which saw Osimhen move for a fee of €70 million plus bonuses, included three young players as partial compensation. Despite the positive meeting, there are some complications with Osimhen’s transfer history that could potentially cause issues. The transfer of the three young players to Lille was initially rejected by the internal financial control body of the French League, and the inclusion of the players in the transfer deal is currently under investigation.

