Go to Man United or Man City, Okocha tells Osimhen

Nigerian football legend Austin Okocha has urged the Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to join any of the Manchester-based clubs to realise his ambition of playing in the English Premier League. Okocha, who cemented his legendary status in the EPL during his glorious stint with Bolton Wanderers said the Napoli striker has what it takes to play in arguably the biggest and toughest league in the world. He said his first choice for his compatriot would have been Machester City but since they have a top striker in Erling Halaand, it will be safer for the former Lille of France star to join City rivals United. He said: “Osimhen has done really well, he is having a great season and I think he deserves all the praises that he is getting.

I think the ultimate for him is to play in the English Premier League “We are following his progress and what he can achieve is limitless based on if he can continue putting in the hard work that he has put in so far.” “I don’t really know but I would have chosen a team like Manchester City but they have got a top striker in Erling Haaland right now but then, I think Manchester United would be an ideal club for him.

“I actually mentioned Man United because they have been struggling to get quality strikers in recent times but I believe both Manchester clubs will be good for Osimhen as well as Arsenal.” Meanwhile, according to Tutto Atalanta, Napoli would demand at least €150 million (€80billion) from potential suitors before they let the Super Eagles striker leave the club.

