Go to Tanzania and win, Minister tells U-23 team

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare has charged the U23 Men National Team, Olympic Eagles to go all out for victory as they face Tanzania in Dar es Salaam this weekend as the journey to Paris 2024 officially gets underway. The minister made the charge as the U-23 team drew 1-1 with NPFL side Shooting Stars in a friendly match at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Reiterating that football is a national treasure, the minister charged the players to give their all when they play Tanzania in Dar es Salaam this weekend, and do the same when they host the East Africans in the return leg at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Saturday, October 29. “Football is a national treasure in our country and I want you to know that any time you go out there, you have a responsibility to give your very best and do the nation proud,” he said.

