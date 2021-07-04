Arts & Entertainments

Goal of ‘Oil Money Records’ is to make superstars, says Kariboye-Igbo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo is optimistic about investing in showbusiness.
The business mogul, who recently expanded his business empire, said that his record label biggest goal is to make at least five music superstars that will wow the world.
“We will be pushing all genres of music, all that matter is the uniqueness and creativity of the artistes. We hope to have made at least five superstars in the entertainment industry in the next five to ten years.”
Launched early this year, Oil Money Record Label has been the talk of the town in the music industry. On why he decided to set up a record label instead of other business ventures he could go into,  Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly known as ‘Oil Money’,  said: “The label was set up to assist talented young, up-and-coming artistes have a platform to achieve their dream of to becoming global brands.”
According to him, the label which became operational in March already has two artistes in its stable.
“We have Jaydboy and Clova Fresh. But as time goes on, more artistes will be signed onto the label,” he said.
For numerous aspiring musicians who have been angling to know how the label chooses its artistes, Oil Money offered an insight: “We signed artistes for their uniqueness and creativity.”
He added: “The vision of Oil Money Record is to take over the global music scene by nurturing and promoting artistes that would not be limited to one country or continent, but rather, globally accepted.”
And to lovers of good music, Oil Money assured: “Fans should expect something crazy and mind-blowing this year as the record label is working full-time to bring about new and creative sound to the industry.”

