Sports

Gobet promises fastest payout as betting platform goes live today

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management of the newest betting company in Nigeria Gobet247 has assured Nigerians they will experience the fastest payout when they win as the platform goes live today. According to the General Manager of the betting firm, Damian Okosun, Gobet247 online platform is an easy-to-use on desktop and mobile phones as bookmakers can seamlessly register, deposit, place their bets and withdraw their winnings without hassles “We are committed to providing the fastest payout in the industry and that is an experience our customers will find out by the time we roll out nationwide on May 14,” the General Manager said.

“We are creating a brand that will be trusted by the gaming populace; a platform that offers the pundits the opportunity to access their winnings in a twinkle of an eye. More so, punters can earn more using our platform for their gaming activities because our odds are highly competitive.”

He said the customers can’t be worried about the security of their identities and funds, insisting that the top-class technology deployed by the firm makes the platform among the most-secured betting websites in the country. “Choosing Gobet247.com, one of the most secured online betting sites in Nigeria, you can be sure of getting a 250% accumulation bonus, as well as a sign up bonus with no deposit required,” the online gambling platform manager noted. Okosun added that although Nigerians are more passionate about football, the platform covers many sports including volleyball, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, boxing, MMA, table tennis among others. “Our offerings also capture those who like to play casino; there is an opportunity for those that play lotto. They can play these games live. We certainly have more markets and our customers are going to enjoy more matches and leagues compared to our competitors,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Egypt beat Morocco to set up Cameroon date

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Egypt needed an extra-time goal courtesy of Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan to silence Morocco in the “North African Derby” and reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Sunday.   However, it was the Atlas Lions who took the lead in the sixth minute of the game through Sofiane Boufal before Mohamed […]
Sports

Euro 2020: No panic in England camp ahead of final group game – Sterling

Posted on Author Reporter

  England are not bothered by the “noise” from outside the camp ahead of Tuesday’s final Euro 2020 Group D match against the Czech Republic as they focus their efforts on qualifying for the knockout rounds, forward Raheem Sterling said. England kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia […]
Sports

Think twice before you leave Genk, Amuneke warns Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former African footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, has warned sensational Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu to consider a club that can guarantee his development if he must leave his current side Genk when the summer transfer window opens. Onuachu has been one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe after hitting 30 goals in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica