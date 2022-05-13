Gobet247 debuts in Nigeria

The burgeoning betting industry will inevitably experience an intense revolution when Gobet247 makes its grand entry into the Nigerian market on May 14, 2022, the new betting firm has said. Gobet247, a Nigerian company, said it is committed to rewarding the passion of Nigerians by creating a world-class and hassle-free experience for the betting populace. With more bonuses, great odds and instant payouts, the firm said Gobet247 is raising the bar in the Nigerian betting industry, with offerings that are mouth-watering and the delivery that is stimulating. The company noted that fans would get a N250 welcome bonus once they sign up via the userfriendly platform; https:// gobet247.com with no deposit required. Upon first deposit, punters would also get a 100% bonus. According to the General Manager of the betting firm, Damian Okosun, “Gobet247 online platform is an easy-to-use on desktop and mobile phones as bookmakers can seamlessly register, deposit, place their bets and withdraw their winnings without hassles. “We are committed to providing the fastest payout in the industry and that is an experience our customers will find out by the time we roll out nationwide on May 14.”

