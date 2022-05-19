News

Gobet247: New betting platform launches in Nigeria

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The burgeoning betting industry will inevitably experience an intense revolution with Gobet247 grand entry into the Nigerian market on May 14, 2022, the new betting firm has said. Gobet247, a Nigerian company, said it was committed to rewarding the passion of Nigerians by creating a world-class and hasslefree experience for the betting populace. With more bonuses, great odds and instant payouts, the firm said Gobet247 was raising the bar in the Nigerian betting industry, with offerings that are mouthwatering and the delivery that is stimulating.

The company noted that fans would get a N250 welcome bonus once they sign up via the user-friendly platform; https:// gobet247.com with no deposit required. Upon first deposit, punters would also get a 100 per cent bonus. According to the General Manager of the betting firm, Damian Okosun, “Gobet247 online platform is an easy-to-use on desktop and mobile phones as bookmakers can seamlessly register, deposit, place their bets and withdraw their winnings without hassles. “We are committed to providing the fastest payout in the industry and that is an experience our customers will find out by the time we roll out nationwide on May 14.

“We are creating a brand that the gaming populace will trust; a platform that offers the pundits the opportunity to access their winnings in a twinkle of an eye. More so, punters can earn more using our platform for their gaming activities because our odds are highly competitive.” He said the customers can’t be worried about the security of their identities and funds, insisting that the top-class technology deployed by the firm makes the platform among the most-secured betting websites in the country.

“Choosing Gobet247.com, one of the most secured online betting sites in Nigeria, you can be sure of getting 250 per cent accumulation bonus and sign up bonus with no deposit required,” the online gambling platform manager noted. Okosun added that although Nigerians were more passionate about football, the platform covers many sports including volleyball, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, boxing, MMA and table tennis, among others. “Our offerings also capture those who like to play casino; there is an opportunity for those that play lotto. They can play these games live. We certainly have more markets and our customers are going to enjoy more matches and leagues compared to our competitors,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Okpara varsity to supports Ezeibe

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, has promised to support the Head of Department, Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe following the recognition of his breakthrough in addressing HIV/AIDS and COVID-19. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, made the promise at a press conference to mark his one-year anniversary. Iwe said the school […]
News

PDP challenges application seeking to stop its presidential primary election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to challenge the order of a Federal High Court which asked it to come and show cause why the planned presidential primary election scheduled for May 28 should not be stopped. The party is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to summon […]
News

APC crisis: Uzodimma, PGF DG call on leaders to intervene

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Governors’ Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, yesterday asked leaders of the party to gather to resolve the problems of the party. While Lukman said it would take party chieftains not driven by 2023 ambitions to resolve the leadership crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica