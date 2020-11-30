News

Gobir: I’ll contest 2023 Sokoto guber election

Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto senatorial district in the National Assembly, has declared his interest in contesting the state governorship election in 2023, if given the mandate by the people of the state.

 

Gobir disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend shortly after inspecting the registration of 1,000 people selected from Sokoto East senatorial district, who were to participate in various skills empowerment programmes sponsored by the Federal Government. He said although his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had not discussed or resolved the issue of the 2023 elections.

 

Gobir said he was ready to comply and abide by the decision of the party in respect of the election, so as to ensure unity, prospects and victory of the democratisation process in the state.

 

The lawmaker assured the people that as a loyal member of the APC, he would continue to work assiduously for the success of the party in the state and the nation at large.

 

The senator therefore urged the people of the state to continue to remain patient and obedient to the party’s recommendation on the 2023 governorship and other elections in the state.

