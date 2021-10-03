News

GOC: Army to conduct ‘Operation Still Water’ in Lagos, Ogun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, on Saturday, said that the division would be conducting “Operation Still Water” to boost its troops’ professionalism.

 

Fejokwu, in a statement signed by the division’s spokesperson, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, said that the operation would hold from October 4 to December 23 in Lagos State and Ogun, aimed at boosting the troop’s capability to confront the security challenges in the country.

 

He said that the exercise would be jointly conducted with the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, as well as other security agencies.

 

“The exercise will dovetail into a real time operation aimed at enhancing troops’ level of professionalism and preparedness in curbing security challenges prevalent within their area of responsibility.

 

“Security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings, pipeline vandalism, among others will be addressed during the exercise.

 

“The exercise will involve movement of troops and military equipment within Lagos and Ogun States.”

 

Fejokwu urged residents not to panic during the exercise. He also said that there would be free medical services for locals of the host communities during the duration of the programme

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We’ll upgrade young female lawyers to judges – Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

As part of the commitment of his administration to champion judicial reforms and enhance the dispensation of justice in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi, yesterday promised to upgrade young, dynamic and competent lawyers to the bench.   Fayemi stated this when the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ado-Ekiti Branch, Mr Adeyemi Adewumi, led other […]
News

Zulum disburses N1bn support for low-profile entrepreneurs in Biu

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Borno State Government has flagged off the second phase of economic empowerment to small and medium enterprises in three local government areas of southern part of the state.   While flaging off the disbursement in Biu, the head-quarters of Biu Local Government on Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum charged the beneficiaries to make proper use […]
News

Blasphemy: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, condemns Kano death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘There is no difference between the “blasphemer” and those who sentenced him to death’ Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has condemned the plan to sentence a musician, identified as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy. A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday found Sharif-Aminu guilty of blasphemy for releasing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica