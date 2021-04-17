GOC assures residents of Lagos, Ogun of safety

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has assured the residents of Lagos and Ogun states of their security and safety, saying that they were in control of the situation concerning terrorism and insurgency but need to work together before it gets out of hand.

GOC made the disclosure yesterday at the media parley between the senior officers and defence correspondents held at the conference room of the 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Lagos. He said, “We are on top of the situation concerning terrorism and insurgency, but we also encourage the civil populace to be partners in the fight against insecurity by bringing up necessary information to enable us to solve this problem before it begins to snowball into a big- ger monster.

“Intelligence sharing is the key to solving the problem of insurgency, because if you lay back on these issues they will come to your doorsteps, once you have the right intelligence, you can nip it in the bud before it starts to fester.” Fejokwu, whose Area of Responsibility (AOR) is between Lagos and Ogun states said that, “measures which I can’t divulge for security reasons are being put in place for the security of Lagos and Ogun States from the military aspect of it and for a joint operation when it becomes necessary.

“The military is here to protect the citizens and make them go about their businesses in a safest environment which is part of the mission I intend to entrench. “In the military there is no vacuum and command is a continuum, so where my predecessors left is where I would take off from.”

