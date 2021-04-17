News

GOC assures residents of Lagos, Ogun of safety

Posted on Author Flora onwudiwe Comment(0)

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has assured the residents of Lagos and Ogun states of their security and safety, saying that they were in control of the situation concerning terrorism and insurgency but need to work together before it gets out of hand.

GOC made the disclosure yesterday at the media parley between the senior officers and defence correspondents held at the conference room of the 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Lagos. He said, “We are on top of the situation concerning terrorism and insurgency, but we also encourage the civil populace to be partners in the fight against insecurity by bringing up necessary information to enable us to solve this problem before it begins to snowball into a big- ger monster.

“Intelligence sharing is the key to solving the problem of insurgency, because if you lay back on these issues they will come to your doorsteps, once you have the right intelligence, you can nip it in the bud before it starts to fester.” Fejokwu, whose Area of Responsibility (AOR) is between Lagos and Ogun states said that, “measures which I can’t divulge for security reasons are being put in place for the security of Lagos and Ogun States from the military aspect of it and for a joint operation when it becomes necessary.

“The military is here to protect the citizens and make them go about their businesses in a safest environment which is part of the mission I intend to entrench. “In the military there is no vacuum and command is a continuum, so where my predecessors left is where I would take off from.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike taunts Ganduje: I’m not dollar you can isolate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Oshiomhole made our task easy in Edo – Secondus his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and said any attempt at vote buying in the September 19 Edo State governorship election will fail. This is just as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said its campaign in the election has […]
News

YAF takes anti-seccesion to Ekiti, Ondo, petitions govs

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

As part of their continuous peaceful campaigns against groups agitating for the secession of the South-west and the dismemberment of Nigeria, a coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has stormed Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and Akure, Ondo state capital. The campaign, according to a statement, was to sensitise the people and prominent […]
News Top Stories

Market forces should determine fuel price –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government to allow the market forces to determine the pump price of fuel since it said the downstream of oil sector has been deregulated.   Atiku, on his twitter handle, noted that the price of crude oil in the global market has dropped and, therefore, it should […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica