GOC hails Oyetola for supporting security formations in Osun

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Aminu Chinade yesterday lauded Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for supporting the security formations in the state. He also commended Oyetola for running an all-inclusive and participatory government where the interest of the masses and security officials are always considered a priority. Speaking during a familiarisation visit to the governor in Osogbo, Chinade acknowledged Oyetola’s contribution to the safety of life and property in the country. The GOC attributed the seamless operation of the Engineering Construction Command of the Nigerian Army Engineers in Ede to the support received from the state government.

