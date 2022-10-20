GOC hails Oyetola for supporting security formations in Osun

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Aminu Chinade yesterday lauded Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for supporting the security formations in the state. He also commended Oyetola for running an all-inclusive and participatory government where the interest of the masses and security officials are always considered a priority. Speaking during a familiarisation visit to the governor in Osogbo, Chinade acknowledged Oyetola’s contribution to the safety of life and property in the country. The GOC attributed the seamless operation of the Engineering Construction Command of the Nigerian Army Engineers in Ede to the support received from the state government.
Related Articles
New varsity offers scholarship to students
A new tertiary institution, PhiloMath University, has offered scholarships to its prospective students irrespective of their course of study. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, explained that the scholarship award would cover up to 50 per cent of the tuition fees, with the aim of ensuring easy […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
8 injured after building explodes in Chicago
At least eight people have been transported to area hospitals on the west side of Chicago following a building explosion Tuesday morning. Several of the individuals are reportedly in critical condition and the Chicago Fire Department has requested 10 additional ambulances and is sending a mass casualty vehicle to the scene of the collapse. Victim descriptions […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zulum attack: We’re all vulnerable – Govs
Nigerian governors have said the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum allegedly by members of Boko Haram sect, exposed the vulnerability of other state governors due to “fragility of the country’s security architecture.” Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a solidarity message to Zulum on behalf of other governors, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)