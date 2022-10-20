News

GOC hails Oyetola for supporting security formations in Osun

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Aminu Chinade yesterday lauded Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for supporting the security formations in the state. He also commended Oyetola for running an all-inclusive and participatory government where the interest of the masses and security officials are always considered a priority. Speaking during a familiarisation visit to the governor in Osogbo, Chinade acknowledged Oyetola’s contribution to the safety of life and property in the country. The GOC attributed the seamless operation of the Engineering Construction Command of the Nigerian Army Engineers in Ede to the support received from the state government.

 

News

New varsity offers scholarship to students

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A new tertiary institution, PhiloMath University, has offered scholarships to its prospective students irrespective of their course of study. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, explained that the scholarship award would cover up to 50 per cent of the tuition fees, with the aim of ensuring easy […]
News

8 injured after building explodes in Chicago

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least eight people have been transported to area hospitals on the west side of Chicago following a building explosion Tuesday morning. Several of the individuals are reportedly in critical condition and the Chicago Fire Department has requested 10 additional ambulances and is sending a mass casualty vehicle to the scene of the collapse. Victim descriptions […]
News Top Stories

Zulum attack: We’re all vulnerable – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Nigerian governors have said the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum allegedly by members of Boko Haram sect, exposed the vulnerability of other state governors due to “fragility of the country’s security architecture.” Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a solidarity message to Zulum on behalf of other governors, […]

