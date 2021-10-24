God can do all things

Ignorance is a big problem. It is rather unfortunate to note that over 50 percent of human suffering emanate from lack of knowledge of what God can do. The Bible makes it clear that power to do all things belongs to God and that there is no impossibility in His dictionary. Hence what God cannot do does not exist. If every human being living under the sun today should come to the knowledge of God, human suffering will definitely be reduced to the barest minimum.

That is why it is written in the Bible book of Hosea 4:6 saying, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children”. God uses mathematical principles in His dealing with human beings. You follow a procedure to get a definite result. When you serve God with all your heart He will in turn bless you beyond your expectations.

That is why the Bible says in Daniel 11:32,“And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits”. God is powerful and all power belongs to Him. He has the capacity to demonstrate His power at all times even in the life of the people that put their faith in Him and serve Him with all their heart. God is also merciful showing mercy to the people in whom He will show mercy.

It is unfortunate the people who lack knowledge of God’s power seek for help where there is none. They run from pillar to post seeking solution to their problems. They go from one native doctor to the other seeking for help yet solution will be far-fetched. It is only God that has the capacity to do all things, to solve the problems of man. In Job 42:1-2 the Bible says, “Then Job answered the Lord, and said, I know that thou canst do everything, and that no thought can be withholden from thee”. People who have their faith in God based on their knowledge of His power do not fear threat of danger.

They are not moved by economic recession because they are aware the economy of heaven does not fail. When Job lost everything he had his faith in God, he did not shake hence when God’s intervention came, all he lost were restored double fold.

In obedience to God’s instruction, Abraham wanted to kill his only son Isaac for a burnt offering; when God stopped him, God from nowhere sent a ram that was used for the sacrifice. On two different occasions, God divided both the Red Sea and River Jordan to enable the Israelites pass on dry land in their journey to the Promised Land. Whatever God determined shall be done, with Him all things are possible. In Psalm 135:5-6 the Bible says, “For I know that the Lord is great, and that our Lord is above all gods.

Whatsoever the Lord pleased, that did he in heaven, and in earth, in the seas, and all deep places”. As God can do all things we should not be in want if we trust in him. As children of the most powerful God, the Almighty God, we should present our needs to Him in prayer. Whatever is giving us sleepless nights should be tabled to Him in prayers and He will give answer to them in Jesus name. However, as many as are not yet born again, they should repent and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, because the prayer of a sinner is abomination to God. Repentance and conversion will endear you to God then prayers made in faith to God will be answered and you will equally make heaven at last in Jesus name.

