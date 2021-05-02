Power belongs to God, as a result He can do all things. However, it is rather unfortunate that due to lack of knowledge many people suffer lack in the midst of plenty. Many people continuously run from pillar to post in search of solution to their problems instead of kneeling down and crying unto God in prayer for solution. With all the powers available to Him, God is able to do all things. Your problem is too small to Him.

‘Only put your trust in Him. The Bible says in Job 42:1-2, Then Job answered the Lord, and said, I know that thou canst do everything, and that no thought can be withheld from thee. God boasted with Job in conversation with the devil and allowed the latter to tempt Job. As a result of encounter with the devil Job lost all his wealth in just one day.

The devil was further permitted to torment Job health wise. But in the face of all these afflictions Job trusted God and never for one day lost his faith in God’s ability to do all things.

Job in his hopeless health challenges questioned God and in the course of questions and answers with God he, Job told God that he knows that God can do all things including changing his situation for the better. He will wait till his change comes. When he proved his trust in God to do all things, God changed his situation for the better by restoring his health, replenishing the lost wealth twice what he had before the afflictions.

In Psalm 135:5-6 the Bible says, ‘For I know that the Lord is great, and that our Lord is above all gods. 6 Whatsoever the Lord pleased, that did he in heaven, and in earth, in the seas, and all deep places. 7 He causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the earth; he maketh lightning for the rain; he bringeth the wind out of his treasuries. God is equal to every task, problems and challenges. People who trust in God based on their knowledge of

His ability to do all things are not moved or shaken by danger because they know in face of danger God’s intervention will surely bring solution. People who know the Almighty God we serve know that in times of need God will make provision for all their needs. They can equally call on God to empower them to do what is needful.

That is why the Bible says in Daniel 11:32, And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.

The ignorant people who do not know God but commit sins are deceived but the people that know God’s ability to do all things trust in Him and such people are strong enough to do exploits.

God continuously empowers them to do great things. As believers in the power of God, they can heal the sick, raise the dead and preach the salvation gospel to the perishing souls and recover them for our Lord Jesus Christ.

That is the reason the Bible says in Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Children of God have the ability to do all things just like their God. Our Lord Jesus Christ said to his disciples that a servant when properly taught will be as good as his master.

The children of God, the believers in our Lord Jesus Christ are not afraid of powers, be it evil or good. They do not fear native doctors, Satan and his agents because God is with them.

When God is with any man nobody can be against him. You as a child of God, you have the power to do all things because God is with you. He will empower you at all times to do exploits.

If you remain as a child of God, living your life according to the will of God you will make heaven at the end of this life in Jesus name.

Like this: Like Loading...