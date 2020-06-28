God desires good things for his children

F

rom the outset of creation God has a perfect plan for his children that he placed our first parents Adam and Eve in the beautiful Garden of Eden. An estate that has everything man needed for his perfect living. It is unfortunate man disobeyed God leading to his eventual ejection from the Garden yet God never lose focus of the good plans proposed for his children. His desire for righteous life, and coming back to heaven to continue in the fellowship with God has to be fulfilled.

It is on this premise the Bible says in Jeremiah 29:11-13,” For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.12 Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you.” Despite the disappointment in the Garden of Eden by Adam and Eve when they ate the forbidden fruit against the Divine instruction God still showed love by setting up programmes that will bring man back to him. It is the will and plan of God that his children should live sinless life on earth and make heaven at the end of the life on earth. Although Adam and Eve committed sins, God still desires comfortable life for his creatures. The Bible declares in John 3:16,“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

God desires eternal life for all his children; for it is not his will that anyone should go to hell fire hence he sent his only so Jesus Christ to die for the sins of the entire mankind. Having extended the hand of fellowship to all, it is expected we reciprocate by embracing the opportunity offered for eternal life in heaven. There is only one sure way of accessing heaven that is accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and saviour. The Bible makes clear in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” The first step towards getting into what God desires for his children is accepting Jesus Christ. There is no other name by which man will be granted salvation and to make heaven except through the name of Jesus Christ. Heaven is a prepared place for prepared people. The people who must have gone through fire and are refined as gold. They are Christ-like people who will love one another; they must have been purged of all sins. The Bible describes them in the book of Ephesians as people without spots and wrinkles.

Heaven is a good place and nothing good comes on a platter of gold. Whoever desires to meet with his creator must be ready to make some sacrifices. It is easy to commit sins, live a care free life but the end result is disastrous, the hell fire where the occupants will be crying, saying had I known. At this time unquenchable fire will be burning them eternally; by then it has become too late.

On the reverse side, heaven is a comfortable place, where the streets and mansions therein are built with gold. Everlasting residence in heaven is what God desires for his children. This quintessence of beauty and comfort, the heaven is God’s desire for his children. As Christians we must work hard to make heaven at the end of our earthly life. People who are yet to repent, by accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour, should repent immediately. Your soul is important to God, he sent his only son Jesus Christ to die for your sake. You should cash into that opportunity to repent and make heaven at last.

