God does not have a girl-child and no girl will make heaven’– Pastor

A pastor has sparked an outrage on social media over the theme of his message. Pastor A.N Brown posted a filler for a programme tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven”. The programme was held via Facebook Live on June 25. However, the video and flier just started going viral as some people called him out for his choice of words.

In his message, the pastor stated: “Every born again child of God is born by the spirit and spirit does not have gender classification.” He added: “Gender only exists in the flesh.” In spite of his explanation, viewers did not stop calling him out on social media.

