God has given me name of Obiano’s successor –Fr. Ebube Muonso

Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration, Uke Anambra State, Rev (Fr) Ebube Muonso has said that God has revealed to him the name of the person who will take over from Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Muonso, who is also the Rector, Blessed Iwene Tansi Pilgrimage Center, Umudioke, said the outcome of the November gubernatorial election would be a shocker to many as it will confound the wise. He made the assertion during his Annual New Year Predictions, saying the there will be trouble for corrupt politicians in 2021. He said: “I foresee change of power in Anambra, outcome of the November 2021 governorship election will shock many.

Many are jostling for the governorship seat, but God has already given me the name of the person that will take over from Obiano. “The Holy Spirit told me God has strengthened the person to take Anambra to the next level. When I was praying for good governance in Anambra, the Holy Spirit revealed to me the fall of an empire.

The Holy Ghost opened my eyes and I saw an empire overthrowing another empire. God showed me the man that will take Anambra to the next level, and his name also appeared. When the name appeared, I prayed to God, and God said this is the one I want.”

On corrupt politicians, the priest said: “God has also revealed to me the death of high profile political leaders; but those that hope in the lord shall renew their strength. They shall move from strength to strength. For members of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry worldwide, year 2021 is going to be an extra ordinary year of thanksgiving, songs and praises. The Holy Ghost says we should praise God; because, when we praise Him, He will continue to do more.”

