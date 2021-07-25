God has sworn to bless his people despite insecurity –Muoka

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has declared that God will bless those who put their trust in Him, despite escalating insecurity and challenges posed by the COVID -19 pandemic.

The cleric gave the assurance while announcing the church’s mega interdenominational crusade slated for Saturday 31st July and Sunday, August 1, at The Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha-Bus Stop, Lagos.

Speaking in the statement which was issued by the church’s Public Relations Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, Muoka said: “Through the programme God will assert the fact that He is still the Almighty God, Omniscience and custodian of blessings. And having seen our despondency, He took an oath to bless us through the programme.

“He knows there would be a time of public outcry and a time to intervene and deliver His people. He has time for everything, time to weigh the burden of His Children on the balance and time to relieve them from that burden.” He added:

“The present time is time for God to bless His people and cause them to have unspeakable joy. It does not matter how frustrated the enemy has made you to be or the level of poverty you have been subjected to, what I can assure you is that God has sworn to bless you and nobody can reverse it.

“No amount of conspiracy can scuttle the blessing of God upon your life comes this program. He has heard your cry and will on that day in a dimension never witnessed before bless you mightily.”

According to him, the crusade is also designed to spiritually deal with those things that are hindering the blessing of God upon your life and nation.

“At the end of this programme we are very sure the prevailing economic woes, political turmoil, and other societal disorders being experienced by citizens of this nation shall be no more,” Muoka said.

He enjoined as many people as care for any form of emancipation to take advantage of the crusade, adding that “there will salvation, sanctification, Ghost baptism, deliverances from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness, to deliverance from physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economic and political challenges.”

Sunday Telegraph learnt that free transport arrangement had been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city.

“Also given the pandemic challenges, the Church’s taskforce on COVID-19 is standing by to ensure all the government protocols are observed during the programme. And most importantly provision has been made for a digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order,” he said.

