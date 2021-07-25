Faith

God has sworn to bless his people despite insecurity –Muoka

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has declared that God will bless those who put their trust in Him, despite escalating insecurity and challenges posed by the COVID -19 pandemic.

 

The cleric gave the assurance while announcing the church’s mega interdenominational crusade slated for Saturday 31st July and Sunday, August 1, at The Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha-Bus Stop, Lagos.

 

Speaking in the statement which was issued by the church’s Public Relations Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, Muoka said: “Through the  programme God will assert the fact that He is still the Almighty God, Omniscience and custodian of blessings. And having seen our despondency, He took an oath to bless us through the programme.

 

“He knows there would be a time of public outcry and a time to intervene and deliver His people. He has time for everything, time to weigh the burden of His Children on the balance and time to relieve them from that burden.” He added:

 

“The present time is time for God to bless His people and cause them to have unspeakable joy. It does not matter how frustrated the enemy has made you to be or the level of poverty you have been subjected to, what I can assure you is that God has sworn to bless you and nobody can reverse it.

 

“No amount of conspiracy can scuttle the blessing of God upon your life comes this program. He has heard your cry and will on that day in a dimension never witnessed before bless you mightily.”

 

According to him, the crusade is also designed to spiritually deal with those things that are hindering the blessing of God upon your life and nation.

 

“At the end of this programme we are very sure the prevailing economic woes, political turmoil, and other societal disorders being experienced by citizens of this nation shall be no more,” Muoka said.

 

He enjoined as many people as care for any form of emancipation to take advantage of the crusade, adding that “there will salvation, sanctification, Ghost baptism, deliverances from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness, to deliverance from physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economic and political challenges.”

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that free transport arrangement had been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city.

 

“Also given the pandemic challenges, the Church’s taskforce on COVID-19 is standing by to ensure all the government protocols are observed during the programme. And most importantly provision has been made for a digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

God shall supply all your needs

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

The lives of believers in Christ Jesus are devoid of struggles as long as they remain in the kingdom, under the watchful eyes of Almighty God. Our maker does not lag in ensuring the provision of all necessities of life and protection from danger at the same time empowering us to do exploits.   Hence, […]
Faith

Muslim youths seek solution to kidnapping, other crimes

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi T

•Laud completion of festivities   The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria has called on the Nigerian government to urgently find lasting solution to the issue of kidnapping and other related crimes in the country.   This is contained in a press statement signed by the National President of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Mallam Shehu […]
Faith

Jesus paid the price for our sins

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Prior to the advent of our Lord Jesus Christ all human beings through Adam are indebted to sin thereby yoked to the bondage of the Devil. The animal sacrifices offered for the atonement for the sins of man was not enough to deliver and free human being from the yoke of sin. It therefore became […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica