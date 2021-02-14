God is in control of all things

Whatever happens in this planet earth and in heaven is by Divine permission because he is in control of all activities going on in the entire universe. When he says yes nobody has the capacity to say no.

There is nothing under the heaven that can challenge his actions. That is why the Bible says in Isaiah 43:10-13, Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he: before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me.

11 I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me there is no saviour.

12 I have declared, and have saved, and I have shewed, when there was no strange god among you: therefore ye are my witnesses, saith theLord, that I am God.

13 Yea, before the day was I am he; and there is none that can deliver out of my hand: I will work, who shall let it? Our God is in total control; there is no other God or saviour apart from him.

He has the answer to every human problem and knows the foundation of everything existing in this earth. Prior to the creation of all things the Bible says the spirit of God was moving in the space.

He then took decision of creation of both living and none living things to inhabit. In the course of creation God truly proved he is in control, that power belongs to him. In Genesis 1:1-5, In the beginning God created the Heaven and the earth.

2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

3 And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

4 And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.

5 And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day.

The entire world and everything therein were spoken into existence and all are good in the sight of both God and man. There was nothing God said that did not happen the way he wanted it. No power runs counter or opposed to what God has said.

That proved he is in control. Again, in Psalm 24:1-2, the Bible says, The earth is the Lord’s, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.

2 For he hath founded it upon the seas, and established it upon the floods. By His position as the creator of the earth, God owns the whole earth and controls everything dwelling on this planet earth. He gave life to all and has the ability and power to take that life. He gives wealth to anyone He wishes and takes it when he wants.

What God does not permit does not happen. When God boasted with the life of Job, He permitted the Devil to take whatever Job had even with his health but warned the Devil never to touch his life.

The Devil tormented Job but as soon as God said enough is enough satan the devil was forced to remove his evil hand from Job.

The wealth and health of Job were immediately restored. God gave him twice the wealth he had earlier. The glory the latter days of Job was greater than the former.

That is why the Bible says in Roman 8:31, What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? We are created by God and our life is in his hand. If we hand over our life to God and serve him with all our heart, there is nothing anybody can do to us.

The Devil will have no power over us, anything the Devil and his agents will do to us will not work to harm us, therefore stop running from pillar to post for protection, hand over your life to God for He is in control.

