God is not in heaven, says Harrysong

Harrison Okiri, the Nigerian singer better known as Harrysong, has argued that “God is not in heaven.” According to the beliefs of some religions, heaven is a spiritual realm of paradise. It is often described as an abode for good people when they die. The Bible also describes heaven as the dwelling place of God. But in a post on his Instagram story, the ‘Baba For The Girls’ wondered how it is possible for God to already exist at a particular location that he only later created. The singer relied on the account of creation — according to the book of Genesis — for his argument.

Harrysong also asked critics to make their research before disputing his post. “Genesis 1-1 ‘In the begin-ning, God created the heaven and the earth’. How possible is it for you to be in a location and later create that location,” he wrote? “God is not in heaven. Don’t judge read.. study, think, research.” Harrysong has established himself as a popular name in the country’s music landscape with his fusion of Afropopdancehall style. He started his career as a music director in church before releasing his tribute song to Nelson Mandela in 2012. He gained prominence with the release of ‘I’m In Love’ and ‘Taiye and Kehinde’, his two hit singles. The singer has two albums and one extended play (EP) to his credit. The projects are ‘Testifier’ (2012), ‘Kingmake r ’ (2017), and ‘Right About now’ (2020).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...