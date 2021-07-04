Refuge is a place of safety and comfort to a person or group of people displaced from their original abode as a result of disaster, distress, war or any other uncomfortable affliction capable of disrupting normal peaceful human activities.

In most cases when one is in need due to affliction of sickness, spiritual or material barrenness, lack of one thing or the other, looking unto human beings may be a disappointment but God does not, if one puts his hope and trust on Him.

That is why the Bible makes us to understand in Psalm 142:5-7, I cried unto thee, O Lord: I said, Thou art my refuge and my portion in the land of the living. Attend unto my cry; for I am brought very low: deliver me from my persecutors; for they are stronger than I.

Bring my soul out of prison, that I may praise thy name: the righteous shall compass me about; for thou shalt deal bountifully with me. Our God is the present help in time of need; whenever we call upon Him He answers, attending to our needs to ensure we do not lack.

There are enemies, persecutors, agents of the Devil militating against the children of God but His intervention will always checkmate them and put them to shame. The Devil does not rest, he brings many troubles and afflictions to the Children of God but because God is our refuge He delivers us from them all. Our God answers prayers especially in time of need hence

does not allow His children suffer lack of any good things. That is why the Bible says in John 14:13-14, And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. God knows the needs of His children but because He has given the earth to the children of men and we are still on this planet earth He wants us to always call upon Him through prayer to intervene in our case.

He then assured us in the above scripture that He will always give attention to our requests. We should not hesitate to pray at all times. Even the Bible advised that men should pray always and never to be tired.

Whatever is our need should be communicated to God through prayer for He is ready to answer.

The Bible supports this in Philippians 4:19 saying, But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. The entire resources in heaven and earth belong to God. He created all and definitely in complete control.

In his power allocates wealth to the people of His choice. He does that to the people that serve Him and love Him with all their heart. When we are blessed is important to give appreciative thanks to enable Him do more. There is nothing we can give to God other than thanksgiving.

Hence the Bible says in Psalm 146:1-3, Praise ye the Lord. Praise the Lord, O my soul.

2 While I live will I praise the Lord: I will sing praises unto my God while I have any being.

3 Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. When God must have saved us from problem or blessed us in one way or the other there is every need to praise and thank Him. God enjoys the praises of His children; He also needs to be glorified in the way of sharing what He has done to us as a way of testimony.

When God does something good for you share the testimony during general fellowship, He will do more for you. However, for anyone to enjoy taking refuge with God, he or she must be born again, repent of your sins and live holy and righteous life and you will be blessed here on earth and make heaven at the end of this life in Jesus name.

