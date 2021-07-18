God is set to bless the helpless

In times of need solution will always come from God if we call upon Him for help because He is at all times the present help to the needy and always set to bless, favour, and protect the helpless. Human beings will ever disappoint but God will not forsake the people that trust in Him.

The Bible says in Psalm 121:1-3, I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.

The Psalmist is emphatic in saying he will look up unto heaven, the abode of the Almighty God because his help comes from the Lord. In this forthcoming crusade, it is expected you look unto Him for your blessing as He is prepared to do so.

When God makes a promise He does not renege on it; rather He works faithfully to bring it to pass. Without God, we are helpless hence we should always look unto Him for all our needs. God is ready at all times to attend to our needs. God answers our prayers whenever we call upon Him.

The Bible says in Psalm 34:6, This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles. The world we are living is characterizes by different troubles, challenges and problems. Man as the chief inhabitant of this earth has the lion share of all the challenges of the world.

On his own, man has no power to overcome what he faces on daily basis in the world but with God helping him he will defeat even the Devil and his agents, hence in this coming programme make up your mind to present your need to Him and call upon Him for answers.

He is ready to intervene and bless you this time. Israelites were faced with problems of slavery and forced labour in Egypt. There was even plan of killing all their new born male children and taking their daughters as wives by force.

They cried unto God and intervention came. The Bible presents it thus in Exodus 3:7-8, And the Lord said, I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters; for I know their sorrows;

And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites. God does not disappoint nor allow His people suffer indefinitely He must surely intervened in their case to bring deliverance and blessing.

It is with an eagle wings God brought the Israelites out of bondage in Egypt. He then led them into the Promised Land, a territory flowing with milk and honey.

He ensures His gets the best for His people. There is nothing He cannot do. In Matthew 19:26 the Bible says, But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.

Whenever God is set to intervene in the case of any man or situation He ensures the successful completion of whatever He started to bring it to pass. God blesses the helpless and the needy whenever they cry unto Him. Do not suffer in silence.

As God is set to bless the needy in this forthcoming crusade, do not hesitate to present your requests to Him. It is worthy of note here that God does not answer the prayer of a sinner.

Hence for you to attract Divine intervention and blessings in your case, you must be born again, live holy and righteous life with heaven in focus. By doing so whenever you call on God He will answer to help you out. You will also make heaven at last in Jesus name.

