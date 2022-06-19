Faith

God is watching you, Adeboye tells Nigerian leaders

General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called on Nigerian leaders to bear in mind that God is watching their actions and expects they use their offices for public good. .Adeboye at the RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-metta said when God remembers one for bad, the consequence is not palatable. Speaking through the Assistant General Overseer (Admin. & Personnel) who also is the Continental Overseer, East Africa 3, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye lamented the shedding of blood, self aggrandisement, stealing of public funds, failure to care for the citizens, and other evils. He warned that leaders should amend their ways, have listening ears, provide security, have reverence for God and recognise that they are mere mortals. “I believe that if Nigerians and the leaders alike would have the day of remembrance at heart and put this to bear in all they do, we would have a country where tribe or nationality will not matter in selecting leaders across all levels of governance but competence, accountability, integrity and good character,” he stated.

 

YouTube blocks TB Joshua over gay cure claim

Apostle Lebile: Stop using Cherubim and Seraphim for personal gains

NACJOURN commends Ondo over return of mission schools

