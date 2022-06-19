God is watching you, Adeboye tells Nigerian leaders

General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called on Nigerian leaders to bear in mind that God is watching their actions and expects they use their offices for public good. .Adeboye at the RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-metta said when God remembers one for bad, the consequence is not palatable. Speaking through the Assistant General Overseer (Admin. & Personnel) who also is the Continental Overseer, East Africa 3, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye lamented the shedding of blood, self aggrandisement, stealing of public funds, failure to care for the citizens, and other evils. He warned that leaders should amend their ways, have listening ears, provide security, have reverence for God and recognise that they are mere mortals. “I believe that if Nigerians and the leaders alike would have the day of remembrance at heart and put this to bear in all they do, we would have a country where tribe or nationality will not matter in selecting leaders across all levels of governance but competence, accountability, integrity and good character,” he stated.
Related Articles
YouTube blocks TB Joshua over gay cure claim
YouTube has suspended the account of influential Nigerian TV evangelist TB Joshua over allegations of hate speech. A rights body filed a complaint after reviewing at least seven videos showing the preacher conducting prayers to “cure” gay people, reports the BBC. Facebook has also removed at least one of the offending posts showing a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Apostle Lebile: Stop using Cherubim and Seraphim for personal gains
he Acting Spiritual Head of the Eternal Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), Elder/Apostle/ Prophet Michael Lebile, stirred the Hornet’s nest recently when he stated that Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) is not a church. The remarks attracted attacks from lots of Seraphs as the C&S faithful are called. He clears the air on this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NACJOURN commends Ondo over return of mission schools
The Network of African Christian Journalists (NACJOURN) has commended the governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on his determination to return all private schools in the state to their original owners The Network viewed that the taking of schools in the 1970s has landed both the schools and governments in more significant troubles than […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)